  • Friday, February 3, 2023
Friday, 3 February 2023, 16:39 HKT/SGT
UWC Education for Peace and Sustainability Officially Open by the Honourable Miss Alice Mak with student performances showcase the diversity of UWC
2 weeks long exhibition program with fireside chats on healthcare, education, social innovation, smart city, talent transformation, tech innovation and sustainability

HONG KONG, Feb 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The United World College Hong Kong Committee (UWCHK) and Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong (LPCUWC) jointly host an exhibition under the theme of UWC education for peace and sustainability to mark the 50th anniversary of Hong Kong students in overseas UWCs and the 30th anniversary of LPCUWC. Running from 1 to 15 February 2023 at the Central Market, the event demonstrates the achievements of the school over the years with a series of exhibitions, fireside chats and public engagements featuring distinguished UWC alumni and experts in various fields in exploration of contemporary, avant-garde, technological and provocative themes.

The Guest of Honour The Honourable Alice Mak, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, hosts the dotting ceremony to bring the lions alive, kicking off the opening ceremony.

The Honourable Alice Mak, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs officiates the opening ceremony of the UWC exhibition.

The exhibition under the theme of UWC education for peace and sustainability is now open to public at Central Market.

LPCUWC students are having a fruitful dialogue with the guests of honours of the exhibition, demonstrating the diversity and cultural vibrancy of UWC education.

The opening ceremony held yesterday (2 February) was officiated by the Guest of Honour The Honourable Alice Mak, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Mr. Anthony Tong Kai-hong, Board Chairman of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong, Dr. Arnett Edwards, Principal of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong and Mr. Ken Yeung Kwok-mung, Chairman of United World Colleges Hong Kong Committee, alongside with many renowned alumni. Beginning with the uplifting African and Chinese drum performances followed by an equally exhilarating Chinese lion dance performance by LPCUWC students from different nations, it fully demonstrates the diversity and cultural vibrancy of UWC education. The exhibition was officially kicked off by the Guest of Honour with the dotting ceremony to bring the lions alive.

The UWC is a massive education movement embracing 18 Colleges worldwide, 160 National Committees and over 60,000 graduates with the vision to unite peoples, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future. The fortnight exhibition showcases the 50 years of UWC movement in Hong Kong, the impacts and contributions it has made. The unique UWC education experience is underscored by the deliberate diversity of the student body, residential fellowship experience and the inspirational "Quan Cai" activities of LPCUWC - the defining characteristics of UWC schools and colleges.

The Honourable Alice Mak, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, said "UWCHK has been promoting the intercultural learning and community participation of young people. Young people are the future pillar of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Youth Development Blueprint released last December introduced 160 measures, reflecting the Hong Kong government's determination to promote youth development. As the epidemic eases, the government will also resume the overseas exchanges and internships to broaden the international horizons of young people. This year, more activities will be launched in collaboration with business organizations, NGOs and other youth organizations to promote positive thinking and encourage contribution to the society."

Mr. Anthony Tong, Board Chairman of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong, said, "We make education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and sustainable future. A vibrant and diverse learning community - across national, religious and social boundaries - is at the heart of our UWC 'magic'. The College's 30th Anniversary provides excellent opportunities for us to rekindle alumni passion for the UWC cause, raise public awareness of the UWC vision, and join hands in building up a vibrant community in answer to the higher calling of peace and sustainability for the world."

Mr. Ken Yeung, Chairman of United World Colleges Hong Kong Committee, shared, "I would like to share my deep gratitude to all donors past and present, who bring the great success of today's exhibition and the UWC Movement. The scholarships have made it possible for students from Hong Kong including myself and from across the globe to join the UWC family for an eye-opening and life-changing education. Many of the distinguished alumni have made remarkable contributions to Hong Kong, mainland China, the region and the wider world. They wholeheartedly believe that UWC values are even more relevant today as the world is facing serious geo-political and climate change challenges. With concerted effort, we can make an even stronger UWC movement for a better world with our tightly knit network of 160 National Committees globally."

One highlight of the exhibition goes to the fireside chats and networking that bring together 20 distinguished alumni and eminent speakers from different fields, such as medicine, finance, legal, built environment, arts and philanthropy. They offer insights into seven hot topics closely related to the future, covering healthcare, social innovation, smart city, talent transformation, tech innovation and sustainability, providing a deep dive into the transformative education in UWCs. 12 early-year alumni also shared their stories in videos about how UWC education inspired them to bring impact to the world from generation to generation.

Industry Fireside Chats | Sharing and Networking Drinks
Event time: 6PM to 7PM
Networking drinks: 7PM to 8PM
For details and RSVP, please refer to the anniversary website.
https://www.lpcuwc30-uwchk50.info/



