JAKARTA, Feb 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hylobiz, a B2B supply chain fintech, has launched its Indonesian business in partnership with Accurate, an SME accounting-POS software partner, and Brankas, an open banking partner, empowering M/SMEs to improve cashflow with steady growth. The synergy will enable MSME businesses in Indonesia to get paid on time, and efficiently manage cashflow with automated financial and business tools.



Highlights for MSME businesses include:

- Seamless linking of ERP and bank accounts to Hylobiz

- Digitisation of invoice collections

- Faster invoice collection, auto reconciliation, and automated invoice reminders

- Real time tracking of payments with dashboards and reports



The partnership of Hylobiz, a Vayana group company, with Accurate and Brankas will facilitate businesses in Indonesia with connected business software, and accounting & POS (point of sales) with connected banking services, supporting them with faster collections and stronger cashflow for steady business growth.



With Accurate, Hylobiz shares a vision of enabling Accurate's SME customers with Cashflow and Compliance automation, and offering Credit (Embedded Trade Finance) through partner FIs, with Accurate ERP continuing as the customers' primary application interface.



With Brankas, Hylobiz shares a vision of enabling Indonesia's SMEs with cashflow automation by leveraging Open Banking technology.



With both, M/SMEs in the Southeast Asia market will see a positive transition. Businesses will be able to digitize invoices and collections overcoming the crippling issues related to cashflow and business growth.



"We are happy to be partnering with Hylobiz. In the modern era, we believe that everything must be efficient, everything needs to be fast. And hopefully accurate, as business software, especially Accounting Software & POS, can be a solution for SMEs customers with a takeline #Bisnisjadimudah on developing their own business," said Yosep Stephen as CEO Accurate.



"Embedded finance is set to have a massive impact on business innovation in the coming years, and we believe the use cases today are only just the beginning. We are excited to see the increasing usage of Brankas APIs by organizations across a variety of industries in Indonesia, and share Hylobiz' vision to drive faster collections for customers," said Husni Fuad, Country Manager Indonesia, Brankas



Digitization of receivables, collections with payment links, automated payment reminders, automated reconciliations in real-time, and smart tracking of payments are some of the top and most needed features available with connected ERP and connected Banking capability established through the synergy of the trio.



Vishal Gupta, CEO, of Hylobiz, said, "Hylobiz has been addressing the cash collections, payouts, and real-time reconciliation for the businesses across India, UAE and the USA helping 250K businesses for growth on their cashflows. With Accurate and Brankas we aim to serve b2b SMEs in Indonesia better through ZERO process change, for faster invoice collections and embedded finance for their business growth."



About Brankas

Brankas is a leading global open finance technology provider. We provide API-based solutions, data and payments solutions for financial service providers (like banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brankas partners with banks to build and manage their open finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account opening, remittances, and more. With Brankas' secure open banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies and digital banks can use Brankas APIs to create new digital experiences for their users. Headquartered in Singapore. Visit https://www.brankas.com/



About Accurate

Accurate is a business software to help people manage, monitor, and present their business financial reports easily. Proven by 21 years of consistency and won top brand awards consecutively for 7 years, with outstanding features that will simplify business operational processes such as preparation management processes, recording and presenting more than 200 types of financial reports automatically, tax management and reporting, integration into various applications and other business support software and many more.



Accurate has served hundreds of thousands of businesses in various industries in Indonesia as their trusted Accounting Software and POS, with easily administer, manage, and as an easy financial system known for its features completeness and operational flexibility. This has led to Accurate Is widespread acceptance by trading companies, distribution companies, contractors, and manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Tangerang Selatan, Banten . Visit https://accurate.id/



About Hylobiz, a Vayana group company

Hylobiz is a Fintech serving to simplify the processes in the B2B ecosystem and is currently operational in India, UAE, and the US and is now launching in Indonesia. With its Connected ERP and Connected Banking capabilities, the unified solution simplifies invoice collections and cashflow in the B2B space and simplifies working capital access. Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra in India. Visit https://hylobiz.id and https://hylo.biz.



Media contacts:

Hylobiz, Perusahaan Vayana Group

Amit Parmar (WhatsApp) +91 83901 08989, Arkin Dumais (WhatsApp) + 62 85882567970

Email: amit@vayana.com, arkin@hylobiz.com



Brankas: Bala Subramanian, +65 8157 3627 (WhatsApp), Email: bala.subramanian@brankas.com



Accurate: Cinthya W Putri, +62 81381706036, Evan Mangundap, +62 82112433117

Email: cinthya.widayanti@accurate.id, evan@accurate.id





