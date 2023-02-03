Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 3, 2023
Friday, 3 February 2023, 18:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
DENSO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced global financial results for its third quarter, ending December 31, 2022, for its 2023 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2023:

- Consolidated revenue totaled 4,635.7 billion yen (US$34.6 billion), a 15.6 percent increase from the previous year.
- Consolidated operating profit totaled 267.9 billion yen (US$2.0 billion), a 4.6 percent increase from the previous year.
- Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 197.8 billion yen
(US$1.5 billion), a 2.3 percent increase from the previous year.

"Revenue in the third quarter increased compared to the previous year due to sales recovery, sales expansion and foreign exchange gains. Operating profit increased compared to the previous year due to sales recovery, exchange gains and profit improvements," said Yasushi Matsui, CFO, senior executive officer and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO Corporation. "We have revised our revenue and operating profit forecasts for the year based on changing foreign exchange preconditions and current vehicle production losses, adjusting our revenue projection to 6,200.0 billion yen (US$46.3 billion) and our operating profit projection to 420.0 billion yen (US$3.1 billion). Challenging external factors, such as increased costs related to inflation, logistics, energy, materials and parts, have led us to pursue profit improvements, and we are working with customers to reflect this impact in sales prices globally."

In Japan, revenue increased to 2,691.7 billion yen (US$20.1 billion), up 3.9% from the previous year, and operating profit was 146.7 billion yen (US$1.1 billion), a 1.8% rise from the previous year.

In North America, revenue increased to 1,082.2 billion yen (US$8.1 billion), up 28.4% from the previous year, and operating loss was 15.0 billion yen (US$111.7 million). While revenue increased in the region, DENSO's North American operations faced difficult economic conditions, such as increased logistics and energy costs, which contributed to the operating loss.

In Europe, revenue increased to 490.7 billion yen (US$3.7 billion), up 20.5% from the previous year, and operating profit was 9.1 billion yen (US$68.1 million), up 173.0% from the previous year.

In Asia, revenue increased to 1,469.5 billion yen (US$11.0 billion), up 24.5% from the previous year and operating profit increased to 113.5 billion yen (US$847.6 million), a 8.1% increase from the previous year.

In other areas, revenue increased to 76.8 billion yen (US$0.6 billion), up 42.7% from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 15.4 billion yen (US$115.2 million), up 32.3% from the previous year.

For more information, visit www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2023/20230203-g01/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
Dec 16, 2022 17:38 HKT/SGT
DENSO Holds Annual Dialog Day, Delivers Company Direction Update
Dec 13, 2022 18:22 HKT/SGT
DENSO Receives Highest Rating from CDP in "Climate Change" and "Water Security"
Dec 5, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why
Dec 2, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why
Dec 2, 2022 10:29 HKT/SGT
DENSO Receives IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for Developing and Spreading Use of QR Code
Oct 31, 2022 15:23 HKT/SGT
DENSO Published "Integrated Report 2022"
Oct 28, 2022 13:21 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
Oct 18, 2022 11:03 HKT/SGT
NTT Com and DENSO to Collaborate to Provide Security Operation Center for Vehicles
Oct 13, 2022 09:56 HKT/SGT
NTT DATA and DENSO Start to Build an Industry-wide Ecosystem for EV Batteries
Sept 27, 2022 13:33 HKT/SGT
DENSO Expands Vision Sensor Detection Angle for Subaru Legacy Outback, Crosstrek Models
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       