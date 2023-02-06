Monday, 6 February 2023, 13:39 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Launches All-New Prius HEV in Japan Stylish design, sporty driving performance, and greater fuel efficiency combine to create a car customers will enjoy and cherish for generations to come

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces today that it has commenced sales of all-new Prius Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) models. It will also launch Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models around March this year.

Launched in 1997 as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car, the Prius has driven uptake of HEVs as a new-generation eco-car with outstanding fuel efficiency. These days, hybrid technologies are employed in a wide range of different models that are loved and enjoyed by people all around the world.



With a range of powertrain options being developed to promote carbon neutrality, Toyota wanted to create a new Prius HEV that customers would enjoy and cherish as the car of choice for generations to come. Developed under the "Hybrid Reborn" concept, this new model is an exhilarating package that adds a design inspiring love at first sight and captivating driving performance to its core strength as an environmentally friendly car.



For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/38482540.html.





