Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Achieves YoY Increases in Order Intake, Revenue, Business Profit, and Net Income in Third Quarter - Order intake, revenue, business profit, and net income increased YoY. Orders and revenue growth particularly driven by continuing strong demand in Gas Turbine Combined Cycle and Logistics Systems businesses.

- Revenue growth, price increases, fixed cost reductions, and foreign exchange effects helped to mitigate negative impact of continuing global inflation on profitability.

- Revised guidance to update business profit in Energy Systems and Aircraft, Defense & Space with full-year company-wide totals unchanged.

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (TSE Code: 7011) announced that order intake rose 19.0% year-over-year to YEN2,966.1 billion in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenue rose 11.1% to YEN2,938.0 billion year-over-year, resulting in business profit of YEN105.2 billion, a 30.3% increase from the previous fiscal year, which represents a profit margin of 3.6%. Net income was YEN66.4 billion, an increase of 32.8% year-over-year, with a profit margin of 2.3%. EBITDA was YEN208.6 billion, a 16.4% increase from FY2021, with a profit margin of 7.1%, up 0.3 percentage points year-over-year.



Other highlights included orders and revenue growth in Nuclear Power, Aero Engines, HVAC, and Commercial Aviation. YoY improvements in profitability were mainly seen in Energy Systems and Aircraft, Defense & Space resulting from revenue growth in Nuclear Power and Aero Engines as well as foreign exchange effects combined with fixed cost reductions in Commercial Aviation.



FY2022 Guidance:

MHI revised its guidance for the period ending March 31, 2023, with company-wide totals unchanged from the most recent revision made on November 1, 2022, while updating business profit in Energy Systems and Aircraft, Defense & Space.



CFO Message:

"MHI have had a stable first three quarters this fiscal year," Hisato Kozawa, CFO of MHI commented. "We saw increases in orders and revenue in three out of four reporting segments arising from business expansion and benefits from the depreciation of the yen. Performance was especially strong in GTCC, Nuclear Power, Logistics Systems, and HVAC." Kozawa continued, "That said, we still have our work cut out for ourselves in the fourth quarter as we work to offset profitability issues caused by a variety of factors such as global inflation using all of the tools available to us. Our goal for this fiscal year is to set the stage for a successful FY2023, during which we aim to achieve the targets laid out in our 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan."



