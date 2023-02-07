Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 14:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Achieves YoY Increases in Order Intake, Revenue, Business Profit, and Net Income in Third Quarter
- Order intake, revenue, business profit, and net income increased YoY. Orders and revenue growth particularly driven by continuing strong demand in Gas Turbine Combined Cycle and Logistics Systems businesses.
- Revenue growth, price increases, fixed cost reductions, and foreign exchange effects helped to mitigate negative impact of continuing global inflation on profitability.
- Revised guidance to update business profit in Energy Systems and Aircraft, Defense & Space with full-year company-wide totals unchanged.

TOKYO, Feb 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (TSE Code: 7011) announced that order intake rose 19.0% year-over-year to YEN2,966.1 billion in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenue rose 11.1% to YEN2,938.0 billion year-over-year, resulting in business profit of YEN105.2 billion, a 30.3% increase from the previous fiscal year, which represents a profit margin of 3.6%. Net income was YEN66.4 billion, an increase of 32.8% year-over-year, with a profit margin of 2.3%. EBITDA was YEN208.6 billion, a 16.4% increase from FY2021, with a profit margin of 7.1%, up 0.3 percentage points year-over-year.

Other highlights included orders and revenue growth in Nuclear Power, Aero Engines, HVAC, and Commercial Aviation. YoY improvements in profitability were mainly seen in Energy Systems and Aircraft, Defense & Space resulting from revenue growth in Nuclear Power and Aero Engines as well as foreign exchange effects combined with fixed cost reductions in Commercial Aviation.
　
FY2022 Guidance:
MHI revised its guidance for the period ending March 31, 2023, with company-wide totals unchanged from the most recent revision made on November 1, 2022, while updating business profit in Energy Systems and Aircraft, Defense & Space.

CFO Message:
"MHI have had a stable first three quarters this fiscal year," Hisato Kozawa, CFO of MHI commented. "We saw increases in orders and revenue in three out of four reporting segments arising from business expansion and benefits from the depreciation of the yen. Performance was especially strong in GTCC, Nuclear Power, Logistics Systems, and HVAC." Kozawa continued, "That said, we still have our work cut out for ourselves in the fourth quarter as we work to offset profitability issues caused by a variety of factors such as global inflation using all of the tools available to us. Our goal for this fiscal year is to set the stage for a successful FY2023, during which we aim to achieve the targets laid out in our 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan."

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world?s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

For more information, visit www.mhi.com/news/23020701.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Feb 2, 2023 16:03 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX Complete Conceptual Study for Ammonia Bunkering Vessel
Feb 1, 2023 15:52 HKT/SGT
Compact CO2 Capture System Receives "Awards for Excellence" at the 2022 Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards
Jan 26, 2023 17:28 HKT/SGT
Four Companies Announce Joint Feasibility Study of Large-Scale and Wide-Area Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Value Chain Project Using Ship Transportation
Jan 26, 2023 17:22 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for H-25 Gas Turbine for Taiwan's Chang Chun Petrochemical
Jan 16, 2023 17:49 HKT/SGT
MHI Signs MoU to Collaborate in Feasibility Studies on Ammonia Co-Firing for Power Generation in BLCP Power Station
Jan 10, 2023 19:16 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Adds ZTL Series to Its Lineup of Household Room Air Conditioners for Overseas Markets
Dec 26, 2022 15:58 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach a Basic Agreement to Start Detailed Studies for Business Integration for Power Generator Systems
Dec 21, 2022 10:04 HKT/SGT
Origis Energy and Mitsubishi Power to Bring Battery Energy Storage Projects to the Southeast United States
Dec 15, 2022 15:54 HKT/SGT
MHIENG Awarded Pre-FEED Contract for Carbon Capture Plant at a Cement Production Facility in UK
Dec 13, 2022 18:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power, Government and Industry Leaders Discuss Energy Security and Transition at 2022 Gas Turbine Technical Seminar in Bangladesh
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       