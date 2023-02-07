Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Tuesday, 7 February 2023
BREATHE! Convention Announces Campaign Message to Counter Marketplace FUD: "The Web3 Revolution Is Just Starting"

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BREATHE! Convention has recently announced its main campaign message for this year's BREATHE! Convention: "The Web3 Revolution Is Just Starting."

https://bit.ly/BreatheWeb3

This message reflects the rapidly growing interest in Web3 adoption, in addition to other new tech sectors including:
- Blockchain
- Cryptocurrency
- DeFi
- Metaverse
- NFTs

"We're reaching a point where communities across the world are waiting for something new to happen in the Web3 space," said Public Relations Director Brian Edmiston.

"What is crucial right now in this economic climate is for professionals to have a fully immersive mega-hub for networking, education, and showcasing this technology and how it affects not just business around the world, but our day-to-day lives. When we do that, the mass adoption of Web3 can finally take shape."

BREATHE! recently released its Impact Video, detailing its campaign message, which is viewable directly on the BREATHE! Convention YouTube Channel.

With 2023 in full swing, the BREATHE! Convention has prioritized its efforts in securing and finalizing its growing line-up of expert industry experts from across the globe. These professionals were selected based on their talents and passion in sharing usable actions and best business practices throughout the Web3 space to educate both experienced Web3 followers and newcomers to the space.

The BREATHE! Convention speaker agenda includes such experts as:
- Majid Zafer, Co-founder of DCRBN
- Juliana Echavarria, Founder & President of Blockchain FIU
- Maryanne Chisholm, Artist & Community Builder of Cafe Muse
- Ashton Addison, CEO of Crypto Coin Show
- Aaron Vick, Web3 Evangelist

BREATHE! is set to showcase the latest Web3 and new tech advancements directly in one of the main exhibition halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the busiest destinations for exhibitions in North America.

BREATHE! has already secured multiple new tech giants for participation as sponsors with the convention, including Metakeep, a fully compliant multi-patented non-custody wallet protocol and smart contract infrastructure, and NFT Tix, a pioneering blockchain ticketing marketplace.

When asked about his thoughts on the current state of new technology sectors like Blockchain, BREATHE! Advisory Board Member Rory Kelly, Owner of Bithome LLC, had this to say:

"Look at what the dotcom bomb gave us. It gave us some of the greatest tech giants right now, Apple for example. There is so much innovation within blockchain and there are a lot of things that people don't know about or hear about that blockchain is being used for or considered for..."

"Honestly, the world currency is going to come from a cryptocurrency that is run on the blockchain. That's a fact... There are just so many ideas and so many things out there that people don't know. I'd love this event to become the place where innovators tell us about their new products, educators tell us about the blockchain, when did it start, what's its future. I love everything about it."

BREATHE! Convention has also released its 2023 Roadmap to provide the path that BREATHE! intends to pave for participants, attendees, and followers of this experienced-based Web3 convention.

A full view of the roadmap is available directly on the website at: https://breatheconvention.com/roadmap/

A previous version of this press release was made available on the BREATHE! Convention website on January 25, 2023.

About BREATHE!

Taking place on May 3-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, BREATHE! Convention is connecting the Web3 universe that brings the power and utility of Web3 technology to life at this experience-based event.

Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.

Produced by 5AM Global

Press Contact:
Brian Edmiston
833-931-3128 Ext. 710
Press@5AMGlobal.com


