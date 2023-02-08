Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 9, 2023
Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 23:16 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: PAW SWAP
Pawswap: The Future of Decentralization on Shibarium

Massachusetts, Feb 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Have you heard of Pawswap? If you are a Shiba Inu hodler, you should be familiar with Pawswap, an upcoming decentralized exchange created to make crypto trading accessible to everyone. Pawswap is inspired by the Shiba Inu and is built on Shibarium, an upcoming Layer 2 blockchain, focused on increasing transaction speed and lowering costs to grow the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Are you prepared for the biggest game-changer yet? Pawswap is ready to change your cryptocurrency trading experience, so let's get started right away!


What is Pawswap ($PAW)?

Pawswap's innovative approach aims to encourage more people to venture into the world of crypto trading and make it easier for all traders. Pawswap aims to build a user-friendly platform that supports a diverse range of assets such as cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, NFTs, and more. Pawswap has the potential to provide users with a seamless trading experience and make cryptocurrency more accessible to everyone.

$PAW, a promising new asset, was officially launched on the ETH network but recently expanded its ambitions by deploying on both the BSC and Polygon networks. The innovative use of the same contract address across chains by $PAW makes it an appealing option for investors, as they can now easily track $PAW across multiple networks. This adaptation demonstrates PAW's commitment to being an accessible and versatile option for all types of investors.

Pawswap offers a launchpad for aspiring developers to launch their projects, conduct KYC so users can make more informed decisions, and facilitate multichain trading with extremely fast transaction times. Plus, Pawswap complies with federal and regulatory laws, so you can be sure that all transactions are safe and secure. That's not all: Pawswap also has a token-based governance system that enables the community to make autonomous decisions about plans for the future of both $PAW and the Pawswap platform.

Solid technology and strong communities

Pawswap's alpha testing has gone as planned, with nodes being implemented so that full functionality is only a short distance away. With an eye toward the Shibarium launch, the $PAW team is commencing beta testing in a limited fashion. This will help prioritize the development timeline and receive feedback quickly to take care of any needed fixes. People using the BETA version of Pawswap can enjoy connecting to networks like ETH, Polygon, and BSC through the native token bridge, making cross-chain transactions a breeze.

By launching the native bridge onto Shibarium, users of the ETH, BSC, and Polygon networks now have access to Shibarium markets and liquidity pools. They can also easily transfer existing assets and trading capabilities. This is a huge step forward in blockchain interoperability, bringing Shibarium into contact with other chains worldwide. Plus, with the introduction of $PAW Tokenomics, Shibarium customers now have access to numerous incentives within the cross-chain liquidity pool ecosystem.

Shibarium - the multi chain network

Shibarium is finally ready to go live, and what better way to bring it into reality than with the launch of the Pawswap Multichain DEX? The Shibarium network has enabled this revolutionary piece of technology, which brings together multiple chains on one platform. To capitalize on the opportunity, the $PAW team have worked tirelessly to amplify their beta development prior to Shibarium's release to ensure successful pre-launch testing.

Shibarium is on its way to becoming an incredibly powerful blockchain that expands and enriches the decentralized finance space. Shibarium has created a layer two architecture that enables scalability, innovative solutions, and next-level security. This layer two setup encourages collaborative progress with prompt and reliable operations throughout the system. Due to Shibarium's efforts, users can utilize the ecosystem to its full potential. Shibarium's layer 2 aims to set new standards for security, innovation, and scalability within DeFi circles and more widely across blockchain technology. Shibarium has unleashed a progressive and efficient network for individuals of all technological backgrounds, leading the way in advancing the cryptocurrency game as we know it today.

As of 2023, there were 420 million crypto users (https://triple-a.io/crypto-ownership-data/) worldwide. With Pawswap, you can join this exciting new ecosystem while trading your favorite digital asset--Shiba Inu! So, what are you waiting for? Get started today and see how Pawswap can improve your crypto trading experience.

For more information, visit:
https://pawecosystem.com
Medium - https://medium.com/@0xpawswap
Telegram - https://t.me/Paw_Community_Owned
Twitter - https://twitter.com/pawshibarium


Topic: Press release summary
Source: PAW SWAP
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, ICOs & Tokens, NFTs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Pawswap: The Future of Decentralization on Shibarium  
Feb 8, 2023 23:16 HKT/SGT
RWE, LOTTE CHEMICAL Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation enter into a Joint Study Agreement to develop a clean ammonia project in Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, USA  
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 3:37:00 PM
CIMC is betting on a new round of growth by shooting "triple arrows" of its innovative businesses  
Feb 8, 2023 15:19 HKT/SGT
NusaTrip/Society Pass Inc. (SOPA) Becomes Indonesia's Fast Train Preferred Online Ticket Sales Partner  
Feb 8, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
SEMK takes on new name "B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited"  
Feb 8, 2023 12:42 HKT/SGT
Results of Joint Research into Hydrogen Energy Solutions Supported by the Toyota Mobility Foundation were Published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy  
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 12:40:00 PM
Gotion and InoBat sign MoU to develop Joint Venture EV Battery Cells and Packs  
Feb 8, 2023 11:46 HKT/SGT
Fuel Cell Bus Trials on the BRT Hikoboshi Line  
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 10:19:00 AM
Dusit International appoints Makoto Yamashita to spearhead Kyoto, Japan hotel openings  
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 6:00:00 AM
Rinani Acquires KL City FC  
Feb 7, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  10   February
Singapore
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements
14   February
Virtual
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       