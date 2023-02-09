Thursday, 9 February 2023, 14:18 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from Uzbekistan for Two M701F Gas Turbines and Two Steam Turbines - For Talimarjan-2 TPP Project in Uzbekistan -



- In addition to providing the gas turbines and steam turbines, Mitsubishi Power will also provide technical advisers to the site to support installation and commissioning; the commercial operation is scheduled in 2025

- The order follows an earlier supply contract for Talimarjan-1 in 2013

TOKYO, Feb 9, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order for two M701F gas turbines, two steam turbines, and auxiliary equipment for expansion of Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant (TPP) located in the south of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Mitsubishi Power's client for the project is Intecsa Ingenieria Industrial S.A., a Spanish engineering firm specialized in fertilizers, power generation, refining, petrochemical, recycling, mining and new energies. The operation of this plant is scheduled in 2025. The event marks Mitsubishi Power's second order for core components at the Talimarjan TPP, following receipt of an order for two sets of M701F gas turbines and generators for the TPP's Unit 1 in 2013.



The new power generation facilities are aimed to provide reliable power supply to consumers in Samarkand and Bukhara regions, seven pumping stations on the Karshi main canal and many other settlements. The operation of this plant will additionally produce 7.2 million MWh of power per year. Mitsubishi Power's high-efficiency gas turbines will enable a savings of 520 million cubic meters of natural gas, resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions by 1,500 tonnes per year.



Mitsubishi Power will supply the core components of the gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) plant from Japan, including the M701F gas turbines, steam turbines, generators and auxiliary equipment. The gas turbines will be manufactured at the Takasago Machinery Works (Takasago, Hyogo), and the steam turbines at the Hitachi Works (Hitachi, Ibaraki). The generators will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Mitsubishi Power's F Series gas turbines can accommodate diverse fuels, and since their market launch in 1991, Mitsubishi Power's power generation gas turbines, recognized for their high efficiency and operability, have attracted expanding orders worldwide, with cumulative orders currently exceeding 300 units.



To date, Mitsubishi Power has supplied GTCC power trains, including gas and steam turbines, to multiple power plants in Uzbekistan: Navoi-1 and Navoi-2, Talimarjan-1, Tashkent TPP, and Turakurgan. In addition to supplying equipment, Mitsubishi Power also provides technical advisers to the site to support plant operation and maintenance, provide technical training for local engineers, etc. Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will continue contributing to stable and efficient operation of power projects in Uzbekistan, maintaining and further expanding its good relationship with this vibrant country.



Mitsubishi Power will also continue its efforts to focus on promoting high-efficiency, environmentally responsible thermal power generation equipment using gas turbines, in order to support the stable electric power, essential for global economic development, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable decarbonized society.





