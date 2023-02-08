Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 10, 2023
Thursday, 9 February 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: FBS
FBS Celebrates Its 14th Birthday, Inviting Traders to Join Their Big Promo Event
Celebrate FBS 14th Birthday and Win Big with FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday.

New York, NY, Feb 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - FBS, a licensed world Forex broker, is excited to invite its traders to join in the celebration of its 14th birthday with the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo. The event offers the chance to win big prizes, including the grand prize of a luxury car.

Open to all traders

FBS, a world-trusted fintech company, turns 14 this year. To celebrate another great year, the broker is running the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promotion, turning the event into a true traders' party. Whether users are a new trader or an FBS Partner, a scalper or a swing trader, everyone is welcome to join the celebration.

The promo is available in the FBS Personal Area app and desktop version, or the FBS Trader app.

FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday will run from February 9 to March 9 to ensure that every trader of the FBS diverse and large trading community has enough time to get their reward.

Earning guaranteed rewards

FBS is making sure that no one leaves the celebration empty-handed. To get the guaranteed prize, a trader needs to collect five trading tickets, one per traded lot. Once five trading tickets are gathered, traders can choose from a variety of prizes, including cash rewards, VIP analytics, or one-on-one consultation with FBS financial analysts.

FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday can offer even more. Each of the collected tickets is a chance to win bigger rewards.

Raffle prizes for everyone

In addition to the guaranteed rewards, participants will also have the chance to win amazing prizes in the raffle. The grand prize is a LA-Class car, but there are also other valuable prizes up for grabs, including a MacBook Air 13, iPad Pro 11, and various smartphones and laptops.

The raffle winners will be randomly selected and announced on March 17, 2023, at 13:00 GMT+2. The results will be posted on the FBS website.

Don't miss out on the chance to celebrate FBS 14th birthday and win big with FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday.

About FBS

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and ᏟᖴᎠs.

  • FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310
  • Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276
  • Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359

