Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 13, 2023
Monday, 13 February 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
JCB Reaches One Million Rupay JCB Card Issuance Mark in India
The global payments brand aims to grow the card user base by 30-fold in the next five years

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, today announced issuance of one million Rupay JCB Cards in India. These credit and debit cards, issued by 12 public and private sector banks and co-badged as RuPay JCB Cards, offer their cardmembers a seamless payment experience within and outside India.

Along with the 3-fold growth in card issuance, a significant growth in Rupay JCB Card usage was also seen with international spending growing 8-fold between April 2022 to December 2022. This is expected to further grow rapidly given the extremely lucrative international campaign currently available for RuPay JCB cardmembers. All RuPay JCB cardmembers are eligible for a whopping 40% cashback on face-to-face transactions in Singapore, Thailand and Bahrain. The maximum cashback amount per transaction is 3,000 INR and maximum cashback amount per one card is 15,000 INR within the campaign period. The current campaign started on December 29, 2022 and will conclude on March 31, 2023.

This is the second such campaign as RuPay JCB just concluded a similar 40% cashback campaign in UAE, Qatar and Australia. The offer was on face-to-face transactions from October 1 to December 31, 2022. This campaign has also successfully increased the number of transactions and was well appreciated by bank issuers and cardmembers.

In addition to this, there are multiple on-going offers across countries in different categories such as retail store, restaurant, hotel and transport.

Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President & COO, JCB International Co., Ltd. said, "We are very proud of our strategic partnership with NPCI. This first million Rupay JCB issuance milestone is a testament to the strength of our partnership which will continue to grow in the coming years. India is a key market for JCB with huge potential given the aspirational young and vibrant base of consumers who especially enjoy international travel and new experiences. We are confident the feature-rich RuPay JCB Card, which offers many international benefits to its cardmembers including international airport and JCB PLAZA Lounge access, besides many special offers, discounts, and cashbacks that saves our cardmembers' money, will be well enjoyed outside India. We will continue to focus on and invest in growing the India business through our esteemed partner, NPCI, to ensure that our issuing partners always have access to the best-in-class technology to create path-breaking products."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp


Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Retail & eCommerce, Daily Finance, Daily News, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

JCB
Feb 6, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank launch VPBank JCB Credit Card with a focus on Generation Z in Viet Nam
Jan 23, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
NBB and JCB Enable the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its POS & E-Commerce Merchants in The Kingdom of Bahrain
Jan 23, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB starts Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam
Jan 19, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB launches integrated #BetterWithOmotenashi campaign to drive brand awareness across Europe
Jan 16, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB offers 10% cashback campaign for JCB cardmembers for purchases in Japan
Dec 29, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB Cardholders for in-store purchases in Thailand, Singapore and Bahrain
Dec 22, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Opn and JCB Partner to Add JCB's Acquiring and Processing Capabilities to Opn's Payments Offering in Thailand
Nov 29, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB identifies India as a key growth market for European merchants and acquirers to further propel digital payments and online spending
Nov 24, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
anb and JCB sign acquiring agreement for local acceptance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Nov 10, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and East West Banking Corporation announce the launch of EastWest JCB Credit Card
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       