Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare Announced Strategic Alliance with Prudential Further Enhance the Group's Strategic Partnership with Insurance Sector and Enrich the Group's Enclosed Healthcare Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Feb 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Group formed partnership with Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") to jointly offer tailored and value-added healthcare services, enabling customers to achieve their health and wealth ambition. Through this partnership, customers of Prudential can enjoy exclusive offer on bivalent vaccination service provided by EC Healthcare via online reservation platform, amongst many other healthcare services.



EC Healthcare has been developing a one-stop, multi-disciplinary, enclosed healthcare service platform and positioning strategic collaboration with insurance giants as a crucial part of the Group's core strategy. Benefiting from the long-stand leading brand and the comprehensive healthcare services provided under the unique one-stop healthcare ecosystem, the Group formed a strategic partnership with Prudential based on mutual trust, further enriching the Group's vertically integrated healthcare ecosystem. With the shared "Client-centric" belief, the Group will partner with Prudential to make premium preventive and precision medicine affordable, attainable, and sustainable to customers.



Mr. Leslie Lu, Executive Director and Co-CEO of EC Healthcare said, "We are glad to partner with Prudential, the Hong Kong leading insurance product provider, to provide premium and diversified healthcare services. Hong Kong's private healthcare market has huge potential. We believe that the strategic partnership will boost higher customer public traffic with strong synergy in the healthcare sector, enhance the organic growth of the Group's medical and healthcare business. In the future, we will forge ahead with our deep strategic cooperation with the key players in the technology, telecommunications, insurance, property and pharmaceutical industries to enrich EC Healthcare's enclosed healthcare ecosystem."



Mr. Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said, "As Prudential, we understand every customer is unique with diverse needs to realize their life goals and dreams. By joining hands with industry leaders such as EC Healthcare and by making health and financial security available at moments that matter most to our customers, we empower customers to succeed in their wellbeing and protection journey and to get the most out of life."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, primary care clinics jointly established with health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, General outpatient clinic Tencent Doctorwork, the largest one-stop pain management centre in Hong Kong New York Medical Group, the comprehensive dental centres Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons, EC DENTAL CARE and Health and Care Dental Clinic, an advanced diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic PREMIER MEDICAL CENTRE, SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, a paediatric centre PRIME CARE, a gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, PathLab Medical Laboratories, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2020 and 2021







