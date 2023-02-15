Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd The Evolving Global Landscape in Vaccine Development: Novotech and Endpoints News Webinar

SYDNEY, AU, Feb 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with extensive experience in vaccine trials, is convening an expert panel webinar covering the evolving landscape in vaccine development.



Register here https://webinars.endpts.com/keeping-pace-with-the-evolving-global-landscape-in-vaccine-development/



Between 2017 and 2021, there were close to 1,400 industry-sponsored single country vaccine based clinical trials globally, with the Asia Pacific involved in over 45% of the trials. Download our latest data report here: Vaccines - Asia Pacific Clinical Trial Landscape. https://novotech-cro.com/whitepapers/vaccines-asia-pacific-clinical-trial-landscape



The webinar, Keeping pace with the evolving global landscape in vaccine development, will hear from a panel of life science experts on the latest advancements and innovative modalities paving the way in the global vaccine development space including:



- The COVID-19 impact on drug development and the regulatory landscape.

- Key factors contributing to Asia Pacific being recognised as the hub for vaccine development and opportunities for biotech's to leverage.

- Key considerations for pre-clinical and clinical planning to accelerate vaccine development, supporting a robust global strategy.



Date/Time: March 09 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EST

Register here https://webinars.endpts.com/keeping-pace-with-the-evolving-global-landscape-in-vaccine-development/



Panelists:



SUSHANT SAHASTRABUDDHE

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR GENERAL, INTERNATIONAL VACCINE INSTITUTE (IVI)

Dr. Sushant Sahastrabuddhe, Associate Director General at the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), joined in July 2010, leading the clinical trials of IVI's typhoid vaccine and process to achieve its licensure, the global clinical development of and licensure of SK bioscience's COVID-19 vaccines and Phase 1 and 2 trials of Bharat Biotech's Chikungunya vaccine. As a vaccine enthusiast with more than 17 years of experience in multiple countries across diverse projects, he continues to lead collaborative efforts with companies and partners in Korea, India and globally to get these vaccines through early- to late-stages of their clinical development. Dr. Sahastrabuddhe is also the Associate Editor for Vaccines for tropical diseases and associated with Yonsei University as Research Professor and with Universite Claude Bernanrd, Lyon France as Research Fellow. In 2021, Dr. Sahastrabuddhe was named an 'Honorary Citizen of Seoul' for his contributions to the joint efforts with Korean companies and international partners to develop vaccines against COVID-19 and other diseases.



PAUL GRIFFIN

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHYSICIAN, MICROBIOLOGIST, UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND

An Infectious Diseases Physician and Microbiologist, Dr. Paul Griffin was appointed as the Director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health Services in 2013 and continues an appointment as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Queensland Medical School. Additionally, Dr. Griffin chairs the Advanced Training Committee in Infectious Diseases with the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, the committee that oversees the training of Infectious Diseases specialists in Australia.

Previously, Dr. Griffin was the Principal Investigator (PI) and Medical Director at Nucleus Network, a contract research organization specializing in infectious diseases trials, which included a PI role on in excess of 125 clinical trials predominantly in Infectious Diseases including novel vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines. With fellowships in Infectious Diseases from the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, in Clinical Microbiology from the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia and from the Australasian College of Tropical Medicine, Dr. Griffin has an active interest in vaccine education and advocacy and has become a trusted media authority and spokesperson across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.



BABAJI YADAV

SENIOR CONSULTANT, NOVOTECH DRUG DEVELOPMENT CONSULTING

Babaji Yadav is a Senior Consultant with over eight years of academic experience in pre-clinical oncology drug development and eight years of industry experience in drug development. Babaji has a strong background in pharmaceutical sciences with a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Otago, New Zealand. Previously he has worked as a Research Project Manager to oversee IND-enabling toxicology studies for lead oncology drugs and, prior to joining Novotech, was a Clinical Project Manager for early-phase oncology trials. Babaji is a UK Registered Toxicologist and at Novotech he is focused on providing technical toxicology advice and product development strategies to facilitate the entry of client's compounds into clinical trials. Babaji has experience in small molecules, combination products, and biologicals including vaccines, proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and advanced cell and gene therapies.



JENNIFER ARELLANO

DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL SERVICES (PHILIPPINES), NOVOTECH

Jennifer Arellano is the Director of Clinical Services in the Philippines with over 25 years of technical and leadership experience in managing clinical trial operations for sponsors and CROs. With a Bachelor of Industrial Pharmacy from the University of the Philippines and a Pharmacist license, Jennifer's research operations experience includes monitoring, auditing, project leadership, feasibility, study start-up, driving inspection readiness and hosting regulatory inspection, client engagement and business development, learning & development and organization SOP development/review. Jennifer has contributed to the transformation of the Philippine clinical research industry - bringing improvement to the local clinical research regulations and practices and is the founding President of a non-profit organization, the Philippine Clinical Research Professionals Inc, with more than 400 members from pharmaceutical and CROs, and has more recently, volunteered pro-bono services during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide trial management consultancy to the Philippine DOH-funded trials such as WHO Solidarity COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine trials, Avigan COVID-19 treatment trial, and Philippine Heart Association funded cardiovascular outcome study.



Novotech has recently acquired EastHORN, a European CRO with clinical, medical and regulatory expertise in multiple strategically important locations across the continent. The acquisition is part of Novotech's global expansion program in Europe and the US.



Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.



Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across Europe and the US, with a specialist focus on Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.



About Novotech (Novotech-CRO.com)



Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech Contract Research Organization (CRO) with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 3,700 pre-clinical and clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 2,700 staff working across offices in 20 geographies. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact



Media Contact

David James

E: communications@novotech-cro.com

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

