Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
JCB Offers 4 Complimentary Months of an Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription

Los Angeles & Tokyo, Feb 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Credit Card Co., Ltd. (JCB USA), the US subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand is announcing that JCB cardmembers will receive a special promotion called 'The JCB Adobe Benefit' that offers 4 complimentary months of an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription in the countries/regions of Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia with Adobe enabling JCB payments in these local currencies. This benefit is applicable from February 23, 2023 to June 22, 2023.


This will allow JCB cardmembers to, not only pay for their Adobe subscriptions in their local currency, but also get 4 additional months applied to any eligible Creative Cloud for individual All Apps or Single App purchases.

The JCB Adobe Benefit also applies to existing Adobe customers who are JCB cardmembers and making a new purchase that is not related to an existing Creative Cloud for individual subscription. For subscribers who want to take advantage of other Adobe discounts, they can even combine this complimentary 4-month promotion with other discount promotions for Creative Cloud for individuals All Apps or Single App subscriptions.

Maninder Sawhney, SVP, Adobe Digital Media, Digital GTM & Sales said, "Adobe is committed to empowering everyone through our powerful digital tools. Asia is a region rich in cultural diversity and creativity, and by partnering with JCB, we provide another opportunity to those in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia to discover and unleash their full creative potential."

Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co. Ltd., said, "JCB is experienced in providing a world-class range of promotions, services, and rewards. This partnership with Adobe will provide more savings to our cardmembers, and a valuable resource as they work on their creative projects."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contacts
JCB (Head Office in Japan)
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp

JCB USA
Mikaho Hara
Marketing Manager
Tel: +1-213-896-3788
Email: mikaho.hara@jcbusa.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Media & Marketing, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

JCB
Feb 13, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB Reaches One Million RuPay JCB Card Issuance Mark in India
Feb 6, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank launch VPBank JCB Credit Card with a focus on Generation Z in Viet Nam
Jan 23, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
NBB and JCB Enable the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its POS & E-Commerce Merchants in The Kingdom of Bahrain
Jan 23, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB starts Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam
Jan 19, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB launches integrated #BetterWithOmotenashi campaign to drive brand awareness across Europe
Jan 16, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB offers 10% cashback campaign for JCB cardmembers for purchases in Japan
Dec 29, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB Cardholders for in-store purchases in Thailand, Singapore and Bahrain
Dec 22, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Opn and JCB Partner to Add JCB's Acquiring and Processing Capabilities to Opn's Payments Offering in Thailand
Nov 29, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB identifies India as a key growth market for European merchants and acquirers to further propel digital payments and online spending
Nov 24, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
anb and JCB sign acquiring agreement for local acceptance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       