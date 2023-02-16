Thursday, 16 February 2023, 16:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA) inter airport Southeast Asia 2023 returns in March; exhibition completely sold out after four-year hiatus 150 exhibitors will showcase the latest airport equipment, technology, design and services in Singapore, underlining the city's status as the global air hub

Singapore, Feb 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - RX Singapore today announced that inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA) 2023, the seventh edition of Asia's premier airport exhibition and conference, returns after a four-year hiatus. Taking place from 1 to 3 March at the Marina Bay Sands, IASEA 2023 will set the stage as the first large-scale airport exhibition in Southeast Asia, a completely sold-out exhibition space featuring 150 of some of the world's leading airport suppliers from 29 countries. Exhibitors will showcase transformative airport equipment, technology, design, and services that are crucial in helping build, operate, and maintain smarter and more efficient airports attuned to fast-changing customer demands and expectations in a new era of air travel.



IASEA 2023 Exhibition



The exhibition will include 3 pavilions featuring airport innovations from Germany, Italy and Singapore, of which Italy and Singapore Pavilions are new addition to IASEA. The German pavilion alone will bring 23 companies to IASEA - a 27 percent increase in German participation compared to the previous edition of the event held in 2019. The Singapore pavilion, led by the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore) or AAIS will showcase some made-in-Singapore airport innovation solutions, from training to robotics, fuel management solutions and more. The Italy pavilion will be led by Air Tech Italy.



"The Asia Pacific region includes some of the world's busiest airports and the highest number of known airport construction projects. Set against the backdrop of Singapore's status as the global air hub, we felt that inter airport Southeast Asia returns at an opportune time for us to showcase some of the best German's innovation," said Christoph Oftring, Vice President from GATE. "This year's strong German presence underscores the interest German companies have in this region and the confidence of IASEA to deliver the right audience for us."



Some of the prominent exhibitors at IASEA 2023 include ADB Safegate, Avionics Airfield Lighting, Bliss-Fox by Panus, CW Aero Services, Groupe ADP, Honeywell International, ITW GSE, JBT AeroTech, TLD Asia Limited, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment, and many more.



Professionals in the airport, airlines, regulatory bodies, aviation authorities and all other airport-related industry leaders, will get unlimited access to the wide-array of airport solutions at the exhibition and discover new sustainable offerings.



IASEA 2023 Conference: Reconditioning for Asia's Long-haul Growth



As the Asia-Pacific aviation industry is expected to see faster recovery fuelled by China's reopening, the "Spotlight on China" session fronted by Ma Yin, Vice President of Beijing Daxing International Airport will feature the world's largest airport project - Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) which is estimated to have a construction budget of US$11.5 billion. A game-changer, PKX will increase passenger capacity to 100 million passengers annually, transforming Beijing into the centre of global aviation.



With the theme, "Reconditioning for Asia's Long-haul Growth", IASEA Conference will also cover the following hot topics:

- An Asia Pacific Outlook Trends and Forecasts of the APAC Industry based on exclusive statistics and analysis by Piyush Chawla, Managing Director APAC, Cirium, an industry leader in aviation analytics;

- Global perspective by Jean Roche, Head of International Engineering Services, ADP International;

- The Technology Advantage: Identifying and implementing suitable technology to improve airport sustainability by Ng Kuan Luen - Director, Ventures, Changi Airports International;

- The use of data analytics for better airport planning - a sharing session by Piyush Chawla, Managing Director APAC and Pang Yee Huat, Solutions Consultant of Cirium. An Exclusive Aviation Data and Insights Report will be made available to all delegates;

- Kansai International Airport (KIX): Revamping to meet the needs of inbound tourism by Ben Dawson, Principal of Populous;

- The Big List Updated: Airport projects in Asia Pacific and related opportunities by Brendan Sobie of Sobie Aviation;



Other panels include:

- Recovering from the Pandemic: Opportunities within the airport ecosystem as traffic in APAC returns & growth resumes

- Future Terminals: What will it look like & what are the opportunities for suppliers?

- Rising Southeast Asia: Airports with Big Ambitions

- Transforming the Passenger Experience: At the forefront of innovation

- Back to Basics: Getting Ahead of the Surge

- Spotlight on the Environment: Sustainability, carbon net zero & eco-airports

- Spotlight on India: Massive airport development underway



In essence, the IASEA Conference will offer an overall outlook of the APAC aviation industry, addressing necessary challenges, underlining opportunities, and revealing exclusive statistics/data/trends by leading analysts and consultants, to ultimately allow strategic, sustainable reassessments & safeguards, as industry landscapes evolve.



The IASEA Conference is complimentary for all attendees, enabling industry professionals of all sectors to be benefited with new insights and capitalise on the growing market opportunities in this region.



Other key airport executives who will be sharing their expertise and views include:

- LATCHIDA APAPHANT, Executive Vice President (Corporate Strategy), Airports of Thailand PLC.

- MOHD NADZIRUDDIN MOHD BASRI, Chief Executive Officer, Aviation Services (AVS), Malaysia Airlines

- ANURAG SHANDILYA, Head of Operations, Noida International Airport

- JOSEPH SWEET, Aviation Business Leader | Australasia, ARUP

- TIM ALDEBURGH, Technical Director, Project Management Consultancy & Advisory, WSP

- PRABIN BHATTARAI, UAV Expert, Flight Safety Standard Department, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal

- RICHARD TAN, Regional Manager Operations, Safety and Security, APAC, International Air Transport Association (IATA)

- SAMEER SAKSENA, Industry Consultant

- RAGHU SEELAMONTHULA, Strategy & Marketing, Airports & Tower Solutions, Airports Business, Honeywell



"Passenger travel has been on the rise. At Noida International Airport, which is second Airport in the Catchment of Delhi, the Capital city of India, it is our priority to enhance passenger experience when they travel through our airports. Many things have evolved with the pandemic. We are now refining our offerings such as contactless touchpoints and other digital solutions to create a safe environment for our passengers and partners. We are also bringing in elements for greater flexibility to ensure an efficient process. I am looking forward to exchange ideas and best practices with industry leaders in redefining the airport experience and advancing the airport of the future," said Anurag Shandilya, Head of Airport Operations, Noida International Airport, India.



IASEA will be held on 1-3 March at the Marina Bay Sands. For more information, click here.



Members of the media are encouraged to register for their press badge here, and also to get relevant updates leading up to the event.



About inter airport Southeast Asia:



inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA) is Asia's Premier airport exhibition and covers all areas of airport-related technology, equipment and services, in one place. Established in 1997, IASEA brings the entire airport value chain together and gives industry professionals across the airport sector an unrivalled access to Asia's most influential Airport Executives, development projects in Asia and Asian airport industry insights. This is where the airport industry gathers and soar with Asia. For more information, visit www.interairport-southeastasia.com.



For media queries or interview interest, please reach out to:

TEAM LEWIS

Email: IASEAsg@teamlewis.com

Kang Jia Rui: +65 9451 4873

Geneva Pichay: +65 9648 4254





