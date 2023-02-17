Thursday, 16 February 2023, 20:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Trescon Celebrates its Illustrious 7th Year in the Emerging-tech Events Sector Trescon, the market leader of C-suite, future-tech, B2B events and conferences, announces its 7th year in the industry. This 7th anniversary marks new beginnings, numerous milestones, and a revitalized vision for Trescon.

BENGALURU, INDIA, Feb 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Trescon prides itself on its unwavering commitment to excellence in events, partnerships, and teamwork. This focus on achieving greatness has allowed Trescon to achieve numerous milestones and create unique, innovative events for its select audience each year. Over time, Trescon has evolved from a company that conceptualizes events to a formidable industry presence. Currently, Trescon produces 100+ events annually across 10+ countries in partnership with major organizations and government institutions worldwide. The organization is now synonymous with several global flagship events, including World AI Show, World Blockchain Summit, World Cloud Show, and World FinTech Show.



As with previous years, Trescon continues to lead the charge for change and embraces evolution as the cornerstone of its success. Through a commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and a deep understanding of its audience's evolving needs, Trescon has solidified its position as a leader in its field. This year, Trescon has partnered with the Dubai government to present an unparalleled FinTech event, Dubai FinTech Summit, alongside other ground-breaking events. With this strategic collaboration, Trescon is poised to deliver an exceptional experience that will leave attendees with a newfound appreciation for the possibilities that lie ahead in the world of finance and technology.



"We are thrilled to celebrate the 7th year of our journey," said Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman of Trescon. "Over the past seven years, we have built a reputation for creating high-quality, impactful events that enable our attendees to connect, learn, and grow. We couldn't have achieved this success without the support of our advisors, clients, partners, and team members, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment."



As the company celebrates its latest anniversary, here's a look back at some of the milestones they've achieved:

- This year the group has on boarded a fresh new perspective with a change in leadership. Trescon welcomed Naveen Bharadwaj as its new group CEO to conceptualize and launch new business lines.

- Growth of the team with the inclusion of 150+ new members.

- Collaboration with top industry players such as Deloitte, Alibaba Cloud, Intel, Amazon, Google Cloud, Visa, Binance and others.

- World FinTech Show providing a platform for companies to form partnerships and revolutionize the FinTech industry.

- Playing a key role in strengthening Turkey-India trade relations through the IIFF (India International Furniture Fair) event.

- Introduction of Dubai FinTech Summit under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed Al Maktoum Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance.

- Diversification into emerging tech fields such as blockchain, fintech, metaverse, AI, data and cybersecurity.

- Digital Acceleration Transformation Expo (DATE) to be the first-ever event to define 7 top tech innovations in an elaborated manner.



"Trescon's focus has always been on delivering value to their event attendees. From thought-provoking keynote speakers to interactive panel discussions, they strive to create an environment where their attendees can connect, learn, and grow. We look forward to collaborating with them to continue to deliver high-quality events in the years to come," added Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman, Trescon.



What's ahead for Trescon:

- Vision 2025 (TV25) Trescon's Vision2025 (TV25) aims to revolutionize the company's events strategy, and exploring new business opportunities. Through TV25, Trescon plans to grow its brand, penetrate new markets, and establish alternate revenue streams. This ambitious vision challenges the traditional events mind-set and focuses on evolving the company's overall approach to achieve long-term success.

- To support the 2025 growth strategy, Trescon will be announcing a new advisory board of members, known as the Trescon Advisory Board (TAB), shortly. TAB will comprise of prominent industry leaders, and experts who will provide valuable insights and feedback to Trescon's management team, helping Trescon stay ahead of industry trends, enhance its service offerings, and maintain its competitive edge.

- Trescon is expanding its market presence in Saudi Arabia, Europe, and North America. The company's expansion strategy is focused on delivering high-quality services to a broader audience and achieving its goal of becoming a leading business events and consulting firm.

- Trescon recently made an investment in Demandify, a B2B Demand Generation and Media company. The investment will enable Trescon to leverage Demandify's expertise in generating leads and enhancing its media presence. Trescon aims to scale this investment and work closely with Demandify to provide its customers with effective marketing solutions.



With Vision 2025 underway and a new outlook, Trescon is truly a force to reckon with in the business events industry. This year, the company is determined to set an even higher benchmark, serving as a model for others to follow. The future is certainly shining bright for Trescon.



A note to Trescon's advisors:



On this special occasion, Trescon takes the opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to its advisors who have played a crucial role in the company's journey. The team of advisors have been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic decisions and shaping its vision for the future. They have shared their extensive knowledge and experience in various domains, which have helped the organization reach where it is today.



As Trescon celebrates its 7th anniversary, the company reaffirms its commitment to providing innovative and unique offerings. With the support of its advisors, Trescon is confident that it will continue to exceed its customers' expectations and reach new heights in the years to come.



About Trescon



Trescon is the world's fastest-growing business-to-business events, training, marketing and consulting company primarily focused on the adoption of sustainability, inclusive leadership and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse, cloud, fintech, data analytics and cybersecurity.



Our summits, conferences, and expos create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organizations, regulators, policymakers, private sector companies, solution providers, startups, investors, accelerators, advisors, consultants, associations, academia and more.



Thought leadership, knowledge exchange, brand positioning, business expansion, market penetration, lead generation, finding solutions & services, capital raising, capacity building, training and networking are among the key objectives of our stakeholders.



With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately.

Whether you are an organization or an individual, Trescon has something to offer you.



For media enquiries, contact:

Nupur Aswani,

Head - Media, PR & Corporate Communications,

Trescon

media@tresconglobal.com |+91 9555915156





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

