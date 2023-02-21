Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Monday, 20 February 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: InvestHK
Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Bangkok to promote Hong Kong's business opportunities

HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Mr Stephen Phillips, Director-General of Investment Promotion, Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), an Agency of the Hong Kong Government, People's Republic of China, today (February 20) started his duty visit to Bangkok as part of the latest efforts to promote Hong Kong's business opportunities.

Mr Stephen Phillips

During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with start-ups and companies from the fintech, transport, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, and consumer products sectors to discuss their plans for setting up or expanding in Hong Kong. He will also speak at the "Digital FDI & Innovation" panel discussion at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) APAC IPAS Investment Conference, and host two briefings for Thai start-up communities on the latest developments and initiatives in Hong Kong, and the vibrant start-up landscape and opportunities in the city.

Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong is the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city. This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable connection between Mainland China and the rest of the world. The city is an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies, as well as entrepreneurs from around the world, as a base to set up or expand their business in Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), China, and more widely, in Asia."

He added, "Hong Kong offers Thai companies a wide range of opportunities, and routes to growth. I look forward to sharing the latest business developments in Hong Kong with company representatives and entrepreneurs, and in particular, how they can leverage Hong Kong to seize greater opportunities, including those arising from the GBA."

Source: InvestHK
