  • Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Monday, 20 February 2023, 11:01 HKT/SGT
Source: InvestHK
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Bangkok to promote Hong Kong's business opportunities

HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Mr Stephen Phillips, today (February 20) started his duty visit to Bangkok as part of the latest efforts to promote Hong Kong's business opportunities.

Mr Stephen Phillips

During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with potential start-ups and companies from fintech, transport, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, and consumer products sectors to discuss their plans of setting up or expanding in Hong Kong. He will also speak at the panel discussion on "Digital FDI & Innovation" at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies Asia Pacific IPAs Investment Conference and host two briefings for Thai start-up communities with specific themes on the latest development and initiatives of virtual assets in Hong Kong and the vibrant start-up landscape and opportunities in the city respectively.

Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong is the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city. This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable connection between the Mainland and the rest of the world. The city is an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies, as well as entrepreneurs from around the world, as a base to set up or expand their business in Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), China, and Asia more widely."

He added, "Hong Kong offers Thai companies a wide range of routes to growth opportunities. I look forward to sharing with representatives of companies and entrepreneurs the latest business environment in Hong Kong, and in particular, how they can use Hong Kong to seize opportunities, including those arising from the GBA."


Source: InvestHK
