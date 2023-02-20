Friday, 17 February 2023, 13:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors Begins Production of Minicab-MiEV, a Kei-Car Class Commercial EV, in Indonesia in 2024, the First Local Production of the Vehicle Outside Japan

TOKYO, Feb 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced today that in 2024, it will begin production of the Minicab-MiEV, a onebox kei-car* class commercial electric vehicle (EV), at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (hereafter, MMKI), MMC's factory in Indonesia.

Minicab-MiEV (Indonesia International Motor Show 2023)



The Minicab-MiEV, which will be produced overseas for the first time, is equipped with an EV system proven in the world's first mass-produced EV, the i-MiEV. The system includes a drive battery and a compact, lightweight, highly-efficient motor. In addition, by placing the drive battery under the center of the floor, the EV components are installed without sacrificing capacity, thus ensuring a large cargo space. Furthermore, this battery placement gives the vehicle a lower center of gravity, resulting in steering stability and ride comfort.



"Automakers are now being required to respond to the rapid, global movement toward a decarbonized society," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "We believe that Kei-car class commercial EVs are the optimal solution to the 'last one mile problem' in logistics. In order to meet the growing demand for EVs in the ASEAN region, we have made the decision to produce this vehicle locally outside of Japan for the first time. As well as continuing to support the development of Indonesia's automotive industry, we hope to contribute to the country's environmental initiatives."



In December 2011, Mitsubishi Motors domestically launched the Minicab-MiEV, the only Kei-car class commercial EV produced by a Japanese automaker, mainly for use in the delivery industry. Although the company once decided to end its production, sales resumed in November 2022 in response to growing demand for such commercial EVs, particularly from logistics companies and local governments that are engaged in sustainable business activities. Such activities are rapidly increasing also in various fields aimed at achieving a carbon-neutral society.



*Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.



About Mitsubishi Motors



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV -the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.



For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.





