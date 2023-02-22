Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 09:12 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation Cisco and NEC to Bring 5G Connectivity and Automation to Networks Across the Globe

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Cisco and NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced plans to expand their collaboration efforts to include system integration solutions and potential opportunities in 5G xHaul and private 5G to help customers transform their architecture and connect more people and things.



End-to-End 5G xHaul Automation



Cisco and NEC have expanded areas of collaboration under their Global Systems Integrator Agreement (GSIA) with augmented solutions for scalable 5G xHaul transport networks, such as enhanced capabilities for end-to-end automation and routed optical networking to support operators' monetization of 5G.



Following the initial signing of the GSIA two years ago, the companies combined their respective strengths to expand geographical coverage of their solutions with stronger, faster connections for global operators such as Telefonica Vivo. With increasing traffic surges, demand for faster time to market with assured quality, and the need to innovate from transport to the edge, the companies have agreed to expand areas of collaboration including enhanced automation and routed optical networking.



As part of the new collaboration, NEC will leverage its vast ecosystem and expertise as a global network integrator to overcome the complexity of multi-vendor networks. The company's 5G Transport Centers of Excellence in EMEA and LATAM, with both local and regional engineering capabilities and a pool of global experience, will play a central role in navigating customers' end-to-end network lifecycle and optimization in a phased approach.



With extensive experience, leadership, and knowledge of the industry, combined with a commitment to research and development, Cisco will provide industry-leading solutions that meet growing customer demands.



"The needs for modernized architecture in 5G have steadily enhanced our partnership with Cisco, leading us to this next level of partnership," said Hideyuki Ogata, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC. "The industry-leading solutions from Cisco and our ecosystem partners, combined with our world-class network integration capabilities, enable us to deliver compelling solutions to multiple operators and verticals across the world."



"Partnering with world-class technology leaders is essential to reaching the future of connectivity that we know is possible," said Sanjay Kaul, President, Service Provider Business, Asia Pacific & Japan, Cisco. "That is why our partnership with NEC is so special. Our multi-level collaboration has enabled some of the largest IP Networks in the world using breakthrough architectures that change economics with routed optical networking, virtual routing, and 5G radio interoperability."



Private 5G



Taking a new approach to networking and connectivity is fundamental. In addition to transport xHaul networks, the two companies plan to work together in areas of IoT, 5G, and Wi-Fi, driving the next wave of industrial transformation.



Under the Cisco's Country Digital Acceleration program, work is in progress to qualify NEC's new UNIVERGE RV 1200 radio with Cisco's Private 5G solution at Cisco's 5G Showcase in Tokyo, a world-leading 5G services incubation hub and Cisco engineering site to deliver game-changing private 5G solutions in the Japanese market.



The NEC UNIVERGE RV 1200 radio is designed and developed for the Japanese private 5G market. It is unique in that it's all-in-one with RU/CU/DU in a single unit, compact and light weight, and positioned for both indoor and outdoor use, providing increased flexibility and scalability for installation.



"We are pleased to add private 5G for business to our long-standing strategic partnership between Cisco and NEC," said Suhun Yun, Managing Director, Digital Network Business Division, NEC. "We look forward to the expansion of the partnership between the two companies, which will help accelerate private 5G market expansion and further efforts to address social issues."



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.



About Cisco



Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.



Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner or partnership does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.



License or authorization may be required to sell private 5G related solutions in some countries. The timing of selling these solutions depends on the authorization status in each country.





