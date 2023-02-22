Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO and SK Telecom Release White Papers on Green Mobile Networks and 6G Requirements
- First result of firms' technical collaboration targeting 5G Evolution and 6G -

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Korean telecommunication operator SK Telecom (SKT) today announced their joint release of two white papers on energy-efficient 5G mobile networks and related technologies, as well as requirements for future 6G networks.

Energy consumption of mobile network base stations

Study of 6G Requirements

The release of the white papers is the first outcome of a basic agreement that NTT DOCOMO and SKT signed last November to explore opportunities for technical collaboration on next-generation telecommunication infrastructure technologies for 5G Evolution and 6G.

Regarding energy-efficient 5G mobile networks, the white paper reviews the following:

- Possibilities to achieve greater energy savings based on energy consumption levels measured in the two companies' respective base stations
- Technical analysis of candidate energy-saving technologies, including both hardware and software
- The roles that operators and equipment vendors should play, including the need for greater coordination, in the effort to achieve greater energy savings

For 6G, the paper reviews requirements and challenges including specific performance levels and implementation scenarios, focusing on technical issues of particular importance to mobile operators:

- Performance requirements and implementation scenarios for each frequency band, taking into account the characteristics of each frequency
- Issues concerning coverage and devices in high-frequency bands
- Standardization for migration to 6G architecture and application of cloud-native / open architecture

Going forward, NTT DOCOMO and SKT will continue to collaborate in various technical fields, aiming to enhance the competitiveness and operational efficiency of 5G as well as support the global standardization and technical verification of 6G. They will also collaborate with global telecom operators on 6G standardization and R&D with the goal of building a global ecosystem that encompasses advanced industries and technologies.

"The white papers carry a significant meaning as they mark the first tangible result since entering into a strategic partnership with NTT DOCOMO last year," said Yu Takki, Vice President and Head of Infra Tech Office of SKT. "Based on our experience and knowhow in 5G, we will continue to collaborate with world-leading operators such as NTT DOCOMO to lead 5G evolution towards 6G."

Takehiro Nakamura, Chief Technology Architect, NTT DOCOMO, said: "We are delighted to jointly announce two white papers on green mobile networks and 6G requirements as our collaborative achievements with SKT started in November 2022. We will continue to enhance cooperation among the two major Asian mobile operators and promote superior concepts and innovative technologies to the world for the 6G deployment."

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 86 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/


