  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Monday, 27 February 2023, 18:07 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for January 2023

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2023, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.


In January 2023, global sales were down year-on-year due to the impact from the spread of COVID-19 and the tight supply of semiconductors. Global production was up year-on-year in Japan and overseas as the result of a rebound from decreased production due to impact from the spread of COVID-19 and the tight supply of semiconductors in the previous year.

The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202301.html.


