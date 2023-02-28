Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production



Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]

CX-5:24,670 units

(down 26.7% year on year)

CX-60:8,490 units

MAZDA3:7,485 units

(down 24.1%)



2. Overseas Production



Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]

CX-30:13,248 units

(down 1.5% year on year)

MAZDA3:5,283 units

(down 60.4%)

CX-50:4,438 units

(up 3313.8%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]

CX-60:3,016 units

MAZDA2:2,003 units

(up 9.9%)

CX-30:1,634 units

(down 5.2%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.



[Exports of key models in January 2023]

CX-5:26,631 units

(up 3.2% year on year)

MAZDA3:6,470 units

(up 3.9%)

CX-9:6,022 units

(up 27.2%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.



[Global sales of key models in January 2023]

CX-5:25,391 units

(down 22.1% year on year)

CX-30:13,222 units

(down 2.1%)

MAZDA3:11,634 units

(down 49.9%)



