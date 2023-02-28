Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2023

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:24,670 units
(down 26.7% year on year)
CX-60:8,490 units
MAZDA3:7,485 units
(down 24.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]
CX-30:13,248 units
(down 1.5% year on year)
MAZDA3:5,283 units
(down 60.4%)
CX-50:4,438 units
(up 3313.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]
CX-60:3,016 units
MAZDA2:2,003 units
(up 9.9%)
CX-30:1,634 units
(down 5.2%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:26,631 units
(up 3.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,470 units
(up 3.9%)
CX-9:6,022 units
(up 27.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.

[Global sales of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:25,391 units
(down 22.1% year on year)
CX-30:13,222 units
(down 2.1%)
MAZDA3:11,634 units
(down 49.9%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202302/230227a.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
 News Alerts
