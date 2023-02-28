Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 15:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
Kingworld Medicines Earns "Shenzhen Time-honored Brand" Title Again
Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil Makes Official Topical Oil of Shenzhen Bao'an Marathon

HONG KONG, Feb 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Headquartered in Shenzhen, Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (stock code: 01110.HK) is a distributor and the agent of many well-known and high-quality health products, providing channels and supply chains to the products. It has helped brands establish professional image and achieved good sales performance in the Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau markets, gaining the endorsement of partners at home and abroad. As an industry leader of more than two decades, Kingworld Medicines has won market acclaims and was again named a "Shenzhen Time-honored Brand".

The Company's own medicine brand Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil recently made the official topical oil at the Shenzhen Bao'an Marathon. The topical oil is among the best of Kingworld's own brand medicines, known for improving circulation, fending off coldness and reducing swelling and pain. Made of precious Chinese medicines, including safflower and dragon's blood, the topical oil can be used to treat symptoms of such as arthritis, and bruises and pain, backache and mosquito bites, among others.

The Shenzhen Bao'an Marathon was suspended for [a year/two years] due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will resume this year and is scheduled to be held on 19 March. The major sports event in China was first held in December 2016. It features two races - the full marathon and half marathon - welcoming 18,000 participants, of whom 8,000 to the full marathon and 10,000 to the half marathon. In recent years, the Company has provided Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil to athletes at various sporting events to help in their recovery. The product has also been well-received by consumers, who have spontaneously recommended it to their friends via WeChat.

Kingworld Medicines will send teams to take part in the event. On the day, a service zone will be set up at the starting point and the end point to help athletes [get ready for and] recuperate after the races. Moreover, it will offer interactive games with prizes at the event to spur the joyous atmosphere of the marathon.

The medicines, health care products and beauty products sold by Kingworld Medicines as a distributor and agent included: the Nin Jiom Product series, Taiko Seirogan, Culturelle probiotics, CARMEX, Life's DHA Algae, among others, all products familiar to the market. The Company also carries out R&D and production of medical devices such as infrared body temperature monitors, and distributes medical supplies and surgical masks. Last year, it acquired equity interest in the French company Innopharm to prepare for exploring and making deployment in overseas market.

The Company is building the Longde Health Industrial Park in Shenzhen. The industrial park was topped out at the end of last year and will start recruiting tenants this year, targeting companies in medical device and biomedicine businesses. With the Longde Health Industrial Park giving it support, Kingworld will build an integrated intelligent pharmaceutical supply chain service platform and optimize its comprehensive health business system.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Success Achieved in "Next-Generation Oilless Cryogenic ORC Turbine Generator" Operation by Liquid Nitrogen  
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 3:41:00 PM
DOCOMO to Develop RAN Intelligent Controller Enabling Multivendor Interoperability for Open Radio Access Networks  
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 3:06:00 PM
Kingworld Medicines Earns "Shenzhen Time-honored Brand" Title Again  
Feb 28, 2023 15:03 HKT/SGT
Biologics License Application for Lecanemab Designated for Priority Review by China National Medical Products Administration  
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 2:28:00 PM
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2023  
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Institutional Analyst: Our Number #1 Internet Company, Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA), Holds Appeal for Both Traders and Long-Term Investors  
Feb 28, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Tanla Platforms unveils phishing protection platform Wisely ATP at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona 2023  
Feb 28, 2023 10:30 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Strengthens Electrical Contact Supply System in China by Making Metalor's Subsidiary in China a Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Enhance Production Capabilities  
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 10:00:00 AM
TANAKA Strengthens Electrical Contact Supply System in China by Making Metalor's Subsidiary in China a Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Enhance Production Capabilities  
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 10:00:00 AM
Spearheading Banking Transformation in the MENA region  
Feb 27, 2023 20:57 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
World Data & Analytics Show
8  -  9   March
Singapore
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       