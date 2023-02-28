Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 15:03 HKT/SGT Share: Kingworld Medicines Earns "Shenzhen Time-honored Brand" Title Again Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil Makes Official Topical Oil of Shenzhen Bao'an Marathon

HONG KONG, Feb 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Headquartered in Shenzhen, Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (stock code: 01110.HK) is a distributor and the agent of many well-known and high-quality health products, providing channels and supply chains to the products. It has helped brands establish professional image and achieved good sales performance in the Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau markets, gaining the endorsement of partners at home and abroad. As an industry leader of more than two decades, Kingworld Medicines has won market acclaims and was again named a "Shenzhen Time-honored Brand".



The Company's own medicine brand Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil recently made the official topical oil at the Shenzhen Bao'an Marathon. The topical oil is among the best of Kingworld's own brand medicines, known for improving circulation, fending off coldness and reducing swelling and pain. Made of precious Chinese medicines, including safflower and dragon's blood, the topical oil can be used to treat symptoms of such as arthritis, and bruises and pain, backache and mosquito bites, among others.



The Shenzhen Bao'an Marathon was suspended for [a year/two years] due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will resume this year and is scheduled to be held on 19 March. The major sports event in China was first held in December 2016. It features two races - the full marathon and half marathon - welcoming 18,000 participants, of whom 8,000 to the full marathon and 10,000 to the half marathon. In recent years, the Company has provided Kingworld Imada Red Flower Oil to athletes at various sporting events to help in their recovery. The product has also been well-received by consumers, who have spontaneously recommended it to their friends via WeChat.



Kingworld Medicines will send teams to take part in the event. On the day, a service zone will be set up at the starting point and the end point to help athletes [get ready for and] recuperate after the races. Moreover, it will offer interactive games with prizes at the event to spur the joyous atmosphere of the marathon.



The medicines, health care products and beauty products sold by Kingworld Medicines as a distributor and agent included: the Nin Jiom Product series, Taiko Seirogan, Culturelle probiotics, CARMEX, Life's DHA Algae, among others, all products familiar to the market. The Company also carries out R&D and production of medical devices such as infrared body temperature monitors, and distributes medical supplies and surgical masks. Last year, it acquired equity interest in the French company Innopharm to prepare for exploring and making deployment in overseas market.



The Company is building the Longde Health Industrial Park in Shenzhen. The industrial park was topped out at the end of last year and will start recruiting tenants this year, targeting companies in medical device and biomedicine businesses. With the Longde Health Industrial Park giving it support, Kingworld will build an integrated intelligent pharmaceutical supply chain service platform and optimize its comprehensive health business system.







