TOKYO, Feb 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has begun researching and developing a RAN intelligent controller (RIC) that enables multivendor interoperability for open radio-access networks (Open RAN). The RIC, a software-defined framework that automatically controls and optimizes RAN functions together with various types of RIC application software, will serve a vital role in Open RAN by interconnecting with multivendor base station equipment for improved network quality and efficiency as well as reduced operational costs.

In line with RIC standard specifications being studied by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a worldwide community promoting the adoption and spread of Open RAN in the current 5G era, DOCOMO will verify different types of RIC application software by different vendors with the aim of realizing optimization and control of multivendor base-station operating parameters. Verifications are expected eventually to demonstrate how the RIC can enhance the communication quality and customer experiences, as well as reduce operational cost, which is essential for promoting flexible and scalable Open RAN comprising multivendor equipment.



DOCOMO will also demonstrate how its envisioned RIC can intelligently optimize effective use of radio frequency through new RIC application software that controls antenna beams when signals are transmitted from base stations.



