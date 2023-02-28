Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 15:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NTT DOCOMO
DOCOMO to Develop RAN Intelligent Controller Enabling Multivendor Interoperability for Open Radio Access Networks
Will help to improve network quality and reduce operational costs

TOKYO, Feb 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has begun researching and developing a RAN intelligent controller (RIC) that enables multivendor interoperability for open radio-access networks (Open RAN). The RIC, a software-defined framework that automatically controls and optimizes RAN functions together with various types of RIC application software, will serve a vital role in Open RAN by interconnecting with multivendor base station equipment for improved network quality and efficiency as well as reduced operational costs.

Scope of DOCOMO's R&D initiative

In line with RIC standard specifications being studied by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a worldwide community promoting the adoption and spread of Open RAN in the current 5G era, DOCOMO will verify different types of RIC application software by different vendors with the aim of realizing optimization and control of multivendor base-station operating parameters. Verifications are expected eventually to demonstrate how the RIC can enhance the communication quality and customer experiences, as well as reduce operational cost, which is essential for promoting flexible and scalable Open RAN comprising multivendor equipment.

DOCOMO will also demonstrate how its envisioned RIC can intelligently optimize effective use of radio frequency through new RIC application software that controls antenna beams when signals are transmitted from base stations.

For more information, visit www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2023/0228_00.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NTT DOCOMO Links

http://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/

https://www.facebook.com/docomo.official/

https://twitter.com/docomo

https://www.youtube.com/user/docomoOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-docomo-inc./about/

NTT DOCOMO
Feb 27, 2023 18:34 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and NTT Expand 6G Collaborations with World-leading Vendors Including Ericsson and Keysight Technologies
Feb 27, 2023 18:13 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Cooperating on Open RAN Initiatives with 5 Global Operators
Feb 22, 2023 16:33 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and SK Telecom Release White Papers on Green Mobile Networks and 6G Requirements
Feb 22, 2023 14:43 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and NEC Complete Designing Carrier-grade, Hybrid Cloud, Redundant 5G SA Core Leveraging AWS, along with Successful Onboarding and Testing of 5G User Plane for Edge
Jan 30, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Conducts World's First Trial of Transmissive Metasurface on Window to Deliver Indoor Radio Waves to Outdoor Foot of Building
Jan 30, 2023 15:35 HKT/SGT
Small, Efficient 5G Multisector Antenna Indoor Base Station Achieves World's First Demonstration using 28GHz
Jan 30, 2023 15:13 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and YKK AP to Test Signal-permeable Windows Made with Aerogel for Easy Penetration by Radio Waves
Jan 25, 2023 16:17 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Announces World's First Technology that Utilizes Human-Augmentation Platform for Sharing Haptic Information Between People
Jan 20, 2023 14:37 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Exhibit at World's Largest Mobile Exhibition: MWC Barcelona 2023
Jan 18, 2023 11:13 HKT/SGT
NEC provides billing gateway for DOCOMO's standalone 5G system
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       