Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Streamwide S.A. STREAMWIDE expands its Team on the run (TOTR) software solutions on Amazon Web Services Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW - FR0010528059), a leading provider of secure communication and collaboration software, announced today the expansion of its cloud-based Team on the run (TOTR) software solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region.



This move is in response to the growing demand for the company's TOTR solutions offered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model in the Asia-Pacific region, and it provides organizations in the region with the speed, security and scalability of the AWS cloud as well as data sovereignty.



"We are proud to be expanding our presence on AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore)," said Lindy Wong, General Manager, APAC, of STREAMWIDE. "The Asia-Pacific region is a key market for us, and this move will allow us to better serve our customers, providing them with the benefits of our TOTR solutions on the AWS platform."



TOTR provides organizations in both public and private sectors with a powerful suite of business-critical communication solutions to manage their remote teams' communication and collaboration efficiently with unparalleled scalability and security. The code-free digital workflow builder enables organizations to accelerate their digital transformation process.



Integrated with geolocation tracking, digital workflow automation and emergency features, TOTR empowers organizations to manage field operations effectively with real-time status overview. TOTR service is accessible via web browsers and is in synced with the mobile app running on either Android or iOS devices, allowing users to access all data, files and conversations seamlessly. Designed to work in both on-line and off-line mode, TOTR allows organizations to handle diverse range of field operation situations.



The suite of services available on the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) platform includes:

- Secure messaging and collaboration

- Advance telephony

- VoIP and Push-to-Talk (PTT)

- Code-free workflow automation and scheduling

- Field service management

- Tracking and geofencing

- Emergency alerts.



The expansion of STREAMWIDE's TOTR on AWS platform is part of the company's on-going commitment to delivering secured communication and collaboration solutions around the world.



For more information on STREAMWIDE's TOTR, please visit https://www.streamwide.com/en/team-on-the-run/.



About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW - FR0010528059)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.



STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.



Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059. For more information, visit http://www.streamwide.com, connect on LinkedIn @streamwide and follow on Twitter @streamwide.



Contacts

Lindy Wong | Michelle Chia

General Manager, APAC | Business Development Consultant, APAC

STREAMWIDE Pte Ltd

E: Inforequest-apac@streamwide.com

T: +65 8205 1738





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Streamwide S.A.

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Electronics, CyberSecurity, Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Streamwide S.A. Feb 5, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT STREAMWIDE outlines strategic partnership with AIRBUS Secure Land Communications More news >> News Alerts