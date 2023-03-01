|
TOKYO, Mar 1, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Today, Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) started accepting applications for this year in the "Mobility for ALL--Bringing the Potential of Mobility to Everyone" category of its Make a Move Project, an idea contest aiming to realize the practical implementation of ideas and solutions in society.
Contest website: https://mobility-contest.jp/department1-2023/
This contest, which started in 2022, focuses on motorsports and has been calling for ideas and solutions that will enable everyone, regardless of disability, to comfortably enjoy watching motorsports and traveling to the venues where they are held.
In 2023, the eight teams of finalists selected last year will be joined by new teams participating from this year, further expanding the community of teams competing with and helping each other.
Teams that pass the first round of screening will be awarded a grant of up to 20 million yen to conduct verification tests at the Super Taikyu race to be held at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3, 2023. To have more people participate and work together on the project, this year's verification testing will be conducted not only by the teams but also by people with disabilities and outside experts.
Additionally, TMF plans to provide further support funds to the teams selected in the final screening to allow them to work towards the societal implementation of their ideas.
To encourage the generation of new ideas, TMF released a video of people with visual, hearing, and physical disabilities sharing their thoughts and feelings about the circuit venue. (https://youtu.be/BnZfkrw5DWY)
Reference 2022 contest overview (https://mobility-contest.jp/department1/)
Since its founding, the Toyota Motor Corporation has conducted its business activities with the aim of creating a prosperous society through automobiles while respecting all stakeholders, including customers, business partners, employees, and the local communities in which it operates. Accordingly, TMF was established in August 2014 to conduct activities that benefit the public good.
Aiming to realize a mobility society in which everyone can move about freely, TMF is working to solve mobility issues around the world through a diverse range of projects. Going forward, the Toyota Group, working in cooperation with various partners and utilizing the technologies and knowhow it has cultivated through its business activities, will continue to promote undertakings that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while contributing to the realization of a society where people can lead rich and fulfilling lives.
For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38872853.html.
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire.
