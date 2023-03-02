Thursday, 2 March 2023, 11:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA) Congregation of the airport community at inter airport Southeast Asia 2023 To discuss and propel modernisation and digitalisation for long haul growth

Singapore, Mar 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - inter airport Southeast Asia, Asia's international airport exhibition and conference, kicked off with a strong line-up of industry heavyweights including a global perspective by Jean Roche, Head of International Engineering Services of ADP International, Asia Pacific outlook by Piyush Chawla, Managing Director APAC of Cirium and an in conversation with Angela Ng, Director, Aviation Industry of Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.







Running till 3 March at the Marina Bay Sands, this biennial event comes a time when the aviation industry outlook is positive and supported by the upsurge in air travel demand and amid heightened macroeconomic risks.



The 8th edition inter airport Southeast Asia anticipates 4,000 airports, airlines, ground handlers, architects, designers, consultants, and many more to converge at the Marina Bay Sands and Convention Centre.



Conference: Aviation thought leaders converge to discuss matters of concern

Returning after 4 years of hiatus, inter airport Southeast Asia presents a 3-day conference featuring 30 high-level representations from airports, business partners and from the aviation ecosystem.



The conference, with the theme, "Re-Conditioning for Asia's Long-Haul Growth" offers an overall outlook of the APAC aviation industry, addressing necessary challenges, underlining opportunities, and revealing exclusive statistics/data/trends by leading analysts and consultants, to ultimately allow strategic, sustainable reassessments & safeguards, as industry landscapes evolve.



Speakers include:

- Latchida Apaphant, Executive Vice President (Corporate Strategy), Airports of Thailand PLC

- Anurag Shandilya, Head of Airport Operations, Noida International Airport

- Michael Portier, Deputy Director Aviation, Surbana Jurong Private Limited

- Ng Kuan Luen - Director, Ventures, Changi Airports International

- Tan Lye Teck, Executive Vice President, Safety & Security, Changi Airport Group

- Mohd Nadziruddin Mohd Basri, Chief Executive Officer, Aviation Services (AVS), Malaysia Airlines

- Ali Mushthaq, Deputy Chief Officer, Passenger Services, Maldives Airports Company Limited

- Rene van Joost, Cargo & Ground Handling Senior Expert, PMO Aviation Services & Cargo (ASC), Angkasa Pura I - injourney

- Tan Yen Ling, Head, Sustainability and Strategic Projects, SATS Ltd

- Saurabh Dalvi, Head of Operations (Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad), CelebiNAS Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd

- Ma Yin, Vice President, Beijing Daxing International Airport of Capital Airports Holdings Limited Company



Today, Day 2 (2 March) of inter airport Conference, a spotlight will shine on Sustainability, carbon net zero & eco-airports; India, the booming aviation market with new and upgraded airports and the infrastructure needed to keep up with anticipated growth that will translate into billions of dollars in equipment to be purchased; and on China's Beijing Daxing International Airport, the supersize international hub airport which will transform Beijing into the centre of global aviation.



Delegates of the conference session on Day 3 (3 March) will gain insights on the opportunities in several key markets throughout Asia as new airport infrastructure development plans unfold and understanding the underlying drivers behind the growth and need for major airport infrastructure investments.



"We are at a critical juncture in Asia with passenger traffic recovering rapidly and likely to reach a full recovery late this year or next year. Once growth resumes airports will be rushing to get ahead of the curve. As more terminals and runways are reaching their maximum capacity, there is an associated need for more equipment. There is hardly a market in Asia that will not have expansion plans in the next few years, but every market is different in terms of their growth trajectory and requirement," said Brendan Sobie, Independent Analyst & Consultant, Sobie Aviation.



Exhibition: where business opportunities between the World and Asia are facilitated

At the three-day exhibition, 150 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions will showcase its wide range of products and technologies to airports and airlines related trade professionals, as they seek the appropriate solutions for their business needs.



To maximise exposure of their latest products, various industry players took the opportunity to launch new offerings at the event. These include ITW GSE (7400 eGPU - battery powered ground power unit to reduce carbon footprint), Sanxing (TowFLEXX TF5 Towbarless remote-control aircraft tug to reduce damage to aircraft), Cognitec (FaceVACS-Entry improved face recognition technology for security) and many more.



"An industry platform like inter airport allows us to introduce our latest innovation to the vast number of new and existing clients and partners and gives us the opportunity to connect with the community and find out what is the latest developments in the industry," said Bryan Loh, Manager Outside Sales, Sanxing Pte Ltd. The remote-controlled aircraft tug will be on display at the Singapore Pavilion at IASEA 2023 for industry professionals to understand how it can benefit their airport operations.



The exhibition also features strong international representation with 3 official pavilions from Germany, Italy and Singapore. Of which, Germany representation grew 27% compared to 2019.



About inter airport Southeast Asia



inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA) is Asia's Premier airport exhibition and covers all areas of airport-related technology, equipment, and services, in one place. Established since 1997, IASEA brings the entire airport value chain together and gives industry professionals across the airport sector an unrivalled access to Asia's most influential airport executives, development projects in Asia and Asian airport industry insights. This is where the airport industry gathers and soar with Asia. Visit www.interairport-southeastasia.com for the full programme, speaker line-up and exhibitor list.



About RX Global



RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face to face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com



About RELX



RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 33,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately GBP46.9bn, EUR55.4bn and USD55.3bn.



*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors



