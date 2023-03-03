Friday, 3 March 2023, 16:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC launches Private Secure Gateway to Empower Enterprise Operational Efficiency and Boost User Experience Infrastructure Upgrade Advances Availability, Reliability and Protection to Support Enterprise Need for Hybrid Workflows and Highly Secure Networking

HONG KONG, Mar 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the deployment of the FIRST Private Secure Gateway service node in Mainland China to empower enterprise efficiency with global operations. CITIC Telecom CPC Private Secure Gateway is a strategic service designed to provide private network access with high quality connectivity and a secure gateway across global locations, boosting availability, reliability and protection for a wide range of enterprises, particularly multinational corporates and distributed organizations with regional business presence.



Backed by Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Platform, the world's largest inline cloud security platform, the new service node offers enterprise customers a comprehensive and secure hybrid working environment. Enterprises are able to maintain control of their private and public networks, while keeping the highest service level and operational efficiency.This latest addition to the ongoing partnership between the two companies is a proactive response to growing customer need for more extensive support of hybrid workflows and highly secure network environments in Greater China and globally.



Expanded collaboration drives digital transformation

The collaboration between CITIC Telecom CPC and Zscaler maximizes synergy between the two companies. By launching the new Private Secure Gateway service node in Mainland China, CITIC Telecom CPC is further enhancing its already extensive global infrastructure to more effectively support enterprise customers and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Leveraging Zscaler's world-class cloud security technology, the new Private Secure Gateway delivers significantly elevated degrees of protection and availability for a broad spectrum of enterprise business applications, serving CITIC Telecom CPC's worldwide customers while also optimized for Greater China access. With the new gateway, CITIC Telecom CPC can better address customer need for customized solutions, including incorporating regulatory compliance and more robust network as key considerations.



"With enterprises shifting to a flexible working model, coupled with the rising demand for hybrid cloud, and increasing concern for cybersecurity, it is important to have a fast and secure platform to accelerate digital transformation," said Mr. Foad Farrokhnia, Head of Channel & Alliances, APJ, Zscaler. "We are excited to combine our technologies with CITIC Telecom CPC's world-class infrastructure, extensive business network and deep market knowledge to boost Zscaler's footprint and further enhance our ability to serve Greater China customers."



"The new mainland China security gateway is an excellent example of superb teamwork with Zscaler, leveraging the ecosystem of our two companies to jointly capture more market opportunities, while delivering a compelling solution for enterprises in Greater China. We look forward to serving our customers through additional innovations with Zscaler and our other partners," said Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC.



Optimizing user experiences with customized service

These customized enterprise solutions already benefit from CITIC Telecom CPC's decades of deep business acumen across multiple industry verticals. The company's experienced teams of analysts and engineers provide insights into business needs, helping customers remain competitive via trusted operating environments.



While the new Private Secure Gateway is fully capable of serving CITIC Telecom CPC's customers, the initial impetus for its deployment was borne out of the motivation to support a major enterprise, the company of Asia's leading listed real estate investment management and development. This key customer, headquartered in Singapore, needed to migrate on-premises servers to the cloud via a SaaS model to gain sufficiently high business agility, accessibility and availability for business expansion across multiple regions and countries. CITIC Telecom CPC's analysts determined the deployment of the new dedicated gateway in Greater China would be instrumental to the success of the customer's evolution from MPLS topology to a more agile and secure SASE and SD-WAN network design.



The new Private Secure Gateway in mainland China is the latest example of CITIC Telecom CPC's history of consistently exploring avenues to assist customers in identifying and resolving pain points and other real-world issues by continuous innovation as a DICT service provider. The new gateway fully interoperates with CITIC Telecom CPC's comprehensive suite of managed security services which include end-to-end WAN management, managed firewall services with complete UTM features all seamlessly integrated into the TrueCONNECT(TM) SASE + TrueCONNECT(TM) Hybrid SD-WAN solutions. 24x7 real-time monitoring and support by dedicated staff ensure optimal round-the-clock performance and customer peace of mind.



Mr. Taylor Lam added, "We are proud to once again help our customers overcome real-world challenges and sustain their continued progress. In this deployment, we are boosting Greater China and Asia Pacific connectivity and security to address evolving infrastructure needs of enterprises operating in this crucial region, including elevated network performance, security and reliability for staff working from home and other remote sites, new business models emphasizing mainland China traffic flows, and new cyberthreat risks. Customer solutions utilizing the new Private Secure Gateway will feature simplified administration and epitomize our one-stop shop convenience for customers."



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 60 SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

