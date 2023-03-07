

Dubai is set to host World AI Show, the world's longest-running AI series, for the 6th time. This year's 41st edition is all about empowering businesses to supercharge their AI adoption in the region. This high-energy event will witness exciting keynotes, insightful panel discussions, fireside chats, and innovative products & solutions at display that will take MEA businesses to new heights. DUBAI, Mar 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Although IT executives, leaders, and tech decision-makers in the MEA region acknowledge the importance of AI and related emerging tech for inclusive business growth, they feel unequipped to make a tangible impact due to the lack of necessary tools and programs. To address this key issue, on the 7th & 8th of June 2023, the World AI Show will convene global experts, and key delegates to examine the capabilities of cutting-edge technologies. For the sixth time in Dubai, this initiative will bring together top AI experts to debate the growth of AI adoption and its role in the "new normal" of the UAE. The event will showcase global AI case studies and success stories from early adopters and provide a hands-on learning experience for stakeholders from various industries such as government, healthcare, retail, logistics and supply chain, FMCG, manufacturing, banking, and finance, airlines, real estate, utilities, and transportation among others. The event will also host yet another scintillating World AI Awards – a celebration of innovators, entrepreneurs and solution providers who will be honoured for their constant endeavours in the field of AI and related technologies. The ceremony will recognize the breakthroughs achieved by individuals, teams and entities that have embarked on a journey of adopting & implementing AI in MEA region. Since its inception in 2018, the series has so far touched upon 18+ countries and has hosted more than 42,000 international C-level IT Decision Makers, 2600+ early adopters of future-tech have attended as speakers, and more than 52 countries have been represented across 39 editions. The upcoming edition in Dubai aims to bring together global use-cases, and success stories from the early adopters of AI while providing a hands-on learning experience to the technology stakeholders converging from key sectors like Governments, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Real estate, Utilities, and Transportation just to name a few. The event's overall objective is to address sector-wide issues with innovative AI solutions and create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance to Dubai. Recently, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, launched UAE Centennial 2071 initiative. The UAE Centennial 2071 initiative is a significant step forward for the country in its journey toward becoming a leading nation in terms of technological advancements, particularly in the field of AI. As part of this initiative, the UAE government has established several AI-focused initiatives, such as the Dubai AI Roadmap and the Abu Dhabi AI plan, which aim to integrate AI into various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, and security, among others. The country is also investing in AI research and development and providing a conducive environment for businesses to innovate and thrive. Furthering this initiative, World AI Show aims to serve as a key platform for AI professionals to network, share ideas and knowledge, and explore business opportunities in the UAE. The event is also a showcase of the country's commitment to advancing AI and its potential to transform various sectors. Some of the speakers who recently confirmed their attendance include: Awad ElSidiq , Head of AI & Analytics, ADNOC Distribution

, Chief Technology Officer, Careem Ali Katkhada, Group CIO, Depa United Group Talking about her participation in World AI Show, Vineesha Satwani, Advisor, Digitalization to Senior Leadership, UAE Government says, "Speaking and sharing my work and insights at the World AI Show is an honor, as this gathering serves as a hub of knowledge and innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence. With experts from all over the region coming together to share their insights and advancements, the conference is a treasure trove of valuable information and opportunities for growth for the attendees." Emphasizing the importance of the World AI Show, Awad ElSidiq, Head of AI & Analytics, ADNOC Distribution says, "World AI Show is a value-added conference to learn and gain insights on latest AI & ML Trends and potential use cases." "AI is now being widely embraced across multiple industries, and countries such as the UAE are leading the way. Our World AI Show will continue having a direct impact on increasing AI adoption by educating key stakeholders on the transformative power of AI, showcasing practical use cases, connecting organizations with technology partners and celebrating champions that have already implemented AI." says Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon. World AI Show, Dubai edition is sponsored by Silver Sponsor, NUUMMITE Consulting. About Trescon Trescon is the world's fastest-growing business-to-business events, training, marketing and consulting company primarily focused on the adoption of sustainability, inclusive leadership and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse, cloud, fintech, data analytics and cybersecurity. Our summits, conferences, and expos create real economic impact by connecting and empowering the key ecosystem of government organizations, regulators, policymakers, private sector companies, solution providers, startups, investors, accelerators, advisors, consultants, associations, academia and more. Thought leadership, knowledge exchange, brand positioning, business expansion, market penetration, lead generation, finding solutions & services, capital raising, capacity building, training and networking are among the key objectives of our stakeholders. With the help of our 250+ employees across offices in 6 countries, several of our clients have quadrupled their leads, shortened sales cycles by half or less, entered markets three times faster, closed deals within unimaginable timelines and grown their businesses ultimately. Whether you are an organization or an individual, Trescon has something to offer you For further details about the announcement, please contact: Nupur Aswani

