HONG KONG, Mar 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 3893) has officially appointed Mr. Lam Wing Hung as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 13 March 2023, this change follows Mr. Lam's appointment as Acting Chief Executive Officer in the last three months. Mr. Lam currently is an Executive Director of the Group, the Finance Director and the joint Company Secretary of the Company.



Mr. Lam Wing Hung, joined the Group as Financial Controller in April 2017. He has been appointed as an Executive Director and promoted to Finance Director of the Company with effect from 16 September 2022. He has also been the Company Secretary of the Company and several subsidiaries of the Company since 25 March 2022. Mr. Lam has over 10 years of experience in auditing, accounting and corporate management with international exposure. Mr. Lam will report directly to Mr. Hu Xiongjie, the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Hu said: "We are confident that Mr. Lam's appointment will continue and stabilize the development of the Company. Mr. Lam will also play a key role in our business strategy and management, capturing new opportunities arising from closer connectivity between internal staff and external customers."



Mr. Lam Wing Hung said, "I am pleased to take up this important role and look forward to working together with all my colleagues to deliver our best in achieving business success."



In the new appointment, the Board believes that Mr. Lam will be responsible for driving the growth agenda for the development of the Company, continuing to reinforce the Group's commitment to serve their clients and shareholders.



About CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited

CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the provision of bespoke and total interior design solutions to the retail stores and property facilities of global luxury brands, which covers a wide range of services including millwork and furniture provision, facade development and fabrication, interior solutions, design, maintenance and project consultancy. The Group has been conducting its business since 1999 and has been developing its business to China, US, Europe, Middle East and other Asian countries. Please visit www.crosstec.com.hk for details.







