Source: Corinium Corinium Presents: CDAO Singapore Join us at CDAO Singapore 2023 to share insights on industry's most critical challenges and real-world opportunities around data and analytics.

Singapore, Mar 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Corinium's Chief Data & Analytics Officer (CDAO) Singapore returns for its 2023 edition to convene and to connect leading data and analytics executives, innovators, technologist, and business leaders with one goal in mind - to strategize and achieve data success within your organisation.



Data and analytics are an integral part of every successful business, and its role has risen to become more prominent and significant over the past year. Businesses leverage data to make critical business decisions to gain a competitive edge in the market. However, data and analytics leaders are constantly facing challenges from the sheer amount of data being collected and analysing it in real-time. Data leaders also need to adhere to governance and ethics and keep up with the speed of innovation, evolving customers' expectations, and changing talent market.



2023 Key Themes:

- Infrastructure, Governance, Ethics, Privacy - Upgrading infrastructure and integrating legacy and incumbent system, and a look into operationalising data governance to ensure security, privacy, and ethical use of data and AI

- Data Strategy and Democratization - Preparing proactively for easy access to data, unlocking the true value of data, and using data as an enabler of growth and innovation

- The Future of AI in Analytics - Exploring how we have been using AI, how AI is shaping the future of analytics, and how to balance the wide use of AI with efficiency, productivity, and of course, ethics

- Data Monetisation - Increasing revenue using data and a look into how data is paving a way for new products, services, and process improvement



