  • Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, 9 March 2023, 08:07 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai Certified as a 2023 Health and Productivity Management Outstanding

TOKYO, Mar 9, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been certified as a Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organization in the large enterprise category (White 500) by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi.


Under the Certified Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organization Recognition Program, the Nippon Kenko Kaigi examines large enterprises, small and medium enterprises and other organizations engaging in initiatives for overcoming health-related challenges in regional communities or for promoting health-conscious activities led by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi. It recognizes outstanding enterprises engaging in efforts for health and productivity management by evaluating from a business-management perspective based on the following criteria: "management philosophy and policies", "organized frameworks", "systems and implementation of measures", and "evaluation and improvement". Eisai exceeded the average of its industry peers in all criteria, receiving particularly high scores for items such as "well adopted by employees" (in the criteria of organized frameworks), "lifestyle improvement" and "other measures*" (in the criteria of systems and implementation of measures). The program was launched in 2017, and this is the fifth time that Eisai was certified as a "White 500" company.

Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and the people in the daily living domain, and increase the benefits that health care provides to them as well as meet their diversified healthcare needs worldwide. Eisai calls this the "human health care (hhc)" concept. Eisai regards its employees as an important stakeholder and asset for the realization of its hhc concept. Eisai believes that its commitment to maintaining and improving the health of human resources is fundamental to develop highly engaged employees who are motivated to contribute voluntarily toward the realization of the hhc concept. Eisai issued the "Eisai Health Declaration" in 2019, and has strategically implemented health management for employees from a management perspective.

Eisai will continue to promote health and productivity management to increase non-financial value and further contribute to increasing the benefits of patients and the people in the daily living domain.

*Measures to address health issues specific to women and the elderly, long working hours, mental health, dependents of the company's employees, and prevention of infectious disease during COVID-19 pandemic.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


