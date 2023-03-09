Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, 9 March 2023, 16:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota to Accelerate Plant Decarbonization Efforts in Fukushima Using Hydrogen
Commencing operation of electrolysis equipment using Mirai technology

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 9, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has been working with Fukushima Prefecture since June 2021 toward the development of new future cities using both hydrogen produced in Fukushima and hydrogen-related technologies developed there. As part of these efforts, Toyota has been collaborating with the DENSO Group to use hydrogen along with renewable energy to decarbonize plants.


Toyota recently developed new electrolysis equipment that produces hydrogen from electrolyzing water using the FC stack and other technology from the Mirai. The equipment will be put into operation this March at a DENSO Fukushima Corporation plant, which will serve as a technology implementation venue to promote its widespread use going forward. Toyota will accelerate its efforts to build a model for the local consumption of locally produced hydrogen, using electrolysis equipment to produce clean hydrogen and combust it in one of the plant's gas furnaces.

Furthermore, Toyota will publicize the details of its efforts to build such a hydrogen utilization model in the hopes of expanding the model's implementation to many people from various industries and regions.

The hydrogen utilization at DENSO Fukushima will be implemented as a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Toyota has positioned hydrogen as a critical fuel for promoting initiatives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality. In doing so, it aims to promote the use of hydrogen not only through fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) including passenger cars, commercial trucks, and buses, but also through the widespread use of fuel cell (FC) products, such as the development and test operation of FC stationary generators. To this end, Toyota is working with various industry partners in the areas of producing, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen.

Toyota has been using hydrogen for FCEVs, FC stationary generators, production at plants, etc. to date. It has also promoted transporting activities, such as the development and manufacturing of FC trucks for hydrogen transportation. In the future, Toyota hopes to contribute to expanding options for producing hydrogen using biogas generated from livestock manure in Thailand in addition to developing electrolysis equipment.

Features of the Electrolysis Equipment

The electrolysis equipment, which utilizes the FC stack from the Mirai and Sora FC bus, is newly developed equipment that takes advantage of both the technology Toyota has cultivated over many years of FCEV development and the knowledge and expertise it has accumulated from a variety of usage environments around the world. Its features are as follows:

The cells used in the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis stack are highly reliable, backed by the mass production and usage results of more than seven million cells (enough for approximately 20,000 FCEVs) since the first-generation Mirai was launched in December 2014.

Toyota has used titanium for the stack separator, which was developed for FCEVs and has been used since the first-generation Mirai. It was developed to improve the durability that is required of electrolysis equipment using titanium's high corrosion resistance maintaining almost the same level of performance even after 80,000 hours of operation so that it can be used safely over a long period of time.

More than 90% of FC stack components for FCEVs and FC stack production facilities can be used/shared in the PEM electrolysis stack production process. This will allow for mass production to achieve a cost level that enables its widespread use. Furthermore, it significantly shortens the development period by using the technology, knowledge, and experience accumulated over many years of FCEV development.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38917359.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Mar 7, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Central Japan's new regional branding invites startups to give-it-a-try in the Homeland of Mobility 5.0
Mar 7, 2023 17:11 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing set for Sebring showdown
Mar 6, 2023 18:46 HKT/SGT
World Premiere of the All-New Crown Series
Mar 1, 2023 13:26 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches All-New Prius PHEV in Japan
Mar 1, 2023 10:04 HKT/SGT
Aiming to Realize an Ever-Better Mobility Society, Toyota Mobility Foundation Starts Accepting Applications for 2023 in the Mobility for ALL Category of its Idea Contest
Feb 27, 2023 18:07 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for January 2023
Feb 24, 2023 17:35 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing ready for 2023 with revised GR010 HYBRID
Feb 8, 2023 12:40 HKT/SGT
Results of Joint Research into Hydrogen Energy Solutions Supported by the Toyota Mobility Foundation were Published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy
Feb 8, 2023 10:19 HKT/SGT
Fuel Cell Bus Trials on the BRT Hikoboshi Line
Feb 6, 2023 13:39 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches All-New Prius HEV in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       