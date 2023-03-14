Monday, 13 March 2023, 18:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ocumension Therapeutics Ocumension Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs

HONG KONG, Mar 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ocumension Therapeutics ("Ocumension" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group", stock code: 1477), a leading China ophthalmic pharmaceutical platform company, is pleased to announce that the Company's ordinary shares, which trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), are included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, effective on March 13, 2023. The inclusion marked that the Company has completed its market access to the capital market in the Mainland China, which allow the company to further broaden its investor base, gaining more attention from the public, as well as improving the stock liquidity in the market.



The Stock Connect programs allow international and the Mainland Chinese investors to trade securities in both markets through the trading and clearing facilities of HKEX, Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. Qualified Mainland Chinese investors can access eligible Hong Kong shares (Southbound), while Hong Kong and overseas investors can trade eligible A shares (Northbound), subject to specified daily quotas.



Mr. Ye LIU, Executive Director and CEO of Ocumension Therapeutics said, "We are pleased to be included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs. It allows the qualified Mainland Chinese investors to trade Ocumension's shares directly through the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. This signifies that the capital market and professional investors have been paying more attention to us, and have recognized the Group's long-term investment value and future develpment vision. In addition, we believe it will also help us to further expand the investor base in the Mainland China in the future, as well as increase our influence and liquidity in the capital market."



About Ocumension Therapeutics

Ocumension Therapeutics is a Chinese ophthalmology platform company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing pioneering or best-in-class ophthalmic therapies. The company's vision is to provide world-class drug solutions to meet the huge demand for ophthalmology treatments in China. We believe that our ophthalmology platform with its obvious first-mover advantage will give us a leading position in the ophthalmology industry in China. Up to now, the company has 24 kinds of drug assets in front of the eye and back of the eye, and has established a complete ophthalmic drug product line, six of which have entered phase III clinical trials in China. On July 10, 2020, Ocumension was listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 01477).



