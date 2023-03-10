Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 06:21 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ADEC Innovations ADEC Innovations Acquires Kedge Pty Ltd and Southern Ocean Carbon Company ADEC Innovations Expands its Blue Economy Solutions into Marine Assurance and Sustainable Aquaculture

HOBART, Australia, Mar 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ADEC Innovations, a recognised global leader in designing and delivering sustainable development solutions that drive organisational value and impact, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Kedge Proprietary Limited ("Kedge") and Southern Ocean Carbon Company ("SOCC"). Kedge and SOCC are recognized Blue Economy leaders within Australasia and Oceania for vessel, mooring, aquaculture, marine systems procurement and commissioning, environmental protection, design assurance, and regulatory compliance.

These acquisitions further expand ADEC Innovations Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) expertise into the Blue Economy which focuses on balancing the health of the ocean's ecosystems with the economic growth associated with ocean resources. Kedge and SOCC will leverage ADEC Innovations' information management capabilities and global reach to improve ocean stewardship worldwide. Together, the companies will continue to innovate and make an impactful difference to the world's largest resource.



"With oceans holding nearly 97% of the Earth's water, ensuring economy, society, and environment are mutually prosperous is critical," said James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations. "Adding Kedge and SOCC into the ADEC Innovations portfolio, we will be able to offer more expansive, global support to a number of industries within the estimated EUR3+ billion (AUS$ 4.5 billion) Blue Economy, including international transport, fisheries, and aquaculture - and help preserve the health of this critical natural resource."



Kedge is the recognised leader in the region for marine compliance and vessel certification and has completed over 4,000 surveys in the last 7 years. In addition, Kedge is called upon to remediate incidents that occur within Oceania and Australasia, including spill containment, clean-up, and environmentally sound vessel disposal. SOCC was established to study and commercialise giant kelp and other seaweed production for carbon capture and sequestration, biomass creation and other beneficial uses of this sustainable, underutilized marine resource.



"ADEC Innovations' commitment to making sustainable impact completely aligns with our companies' trajectories. Kedge and SOCC's fundamental tenet has always been the preservation of the health of the planet's oceans," said Adam Brancher, Founder and Managing Director of Kedge and SOCC. "Having the support of ADEC Innovations will allow us to realize our long-held goals of expanding our established marine assurance and seaweed aquaculture practices and developing innovative technologies, such as hydrogen propulsion retrofits on vessels, including our recently acquired passenger ferry demonstrator."



As a result of this latest investment, ADEC Innovations expands its global footprint and now has active projects on all seven continents. Kedge and SOCC employees will join the 4,000-strong workforce that ADEC Innovations has across 27 operating sites and 20 countries.



ADEC Innovations Group CEO James M. Donovan added, "We welcome Kedge's clients, employees, and partners to the group. With this acquisition, ADEC Innovations strategically broadens our overall business portfolio to better meet the sustainability needs of companies, public agencies, and coalitions around the world. Collectively, we will offer greater opportunities to advance sustainable business and operational practices around the world by transforming information into knowledge and reshaping risk into positive value and impact."



About ADEC Innovations



ADEC Innovations drives organisational value and impact by designing, developing, and delivering services and solutions in sustainable development. Since 1996, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable practices around the world and helped organizations grow and operate responsibly. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with a network of 4,000 employees and regional operations across 20 countries, ADEC Innovations' broad portfolio of businesses offers solutions that span Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Professional Services; Workforce Solutions, including Healthcare and Knowledge Management Services; and Enterprise Technology Data and Software as a Service (DAAS/SAAS). ADEC Innovations works with governments, coalitions, and businesses to help organizations meet their evolving needs and drive performance in a world where sustainability matters. https://www.adec-innovations.com/



About Kedge Proprietary Limited



Founded approximately 7 years ago, Kedge is a recognised Blue Economy leader within Australasia and Oceania for vessel, mooring, aquaculture, marine systems procurement and commissioning, environmental protection, design assurance, and regulatory compliance. Kedge has a highly talented team of engineers, naval architects, and other specialists who bring many years of experience in senior seagoing, regulatory, and associated roles both domestically and internationally. Kedge actively supports vessel operators to ensure that all types of vessels are safe, reliable, and designed to meet their specific needs. Working on a wide variety of projects around the world, Kedge provides advanced technology, consulting, and education in the maritime field to help vessel owners quickly identify and manage risks and opportunities in this ever-evolving market. As an industry pioneer, Kedge has developed extensive knowledge in vessel decarbonization and is working with a number of clients to actively reduce their carbon footprints. For more information, visit kedge.com.au.



About Southern Ocean Carbon Company



Formed by the founders of Kedge Proprietary Limited in 2020, the Southern Ocean Carbon Company (SOCC) is at the forefront of the development and production of seaweed aquaculture in Australia. As a commercial partner of the Blue Economy Cooperative Research Council, SOCC is scaling its operations and getting significant area under rope growing Giant Kelp and other species to develop a successful seaweed aquaculture business while promoting carbon capture and biodiversity. SOCC is focused on making a real, positive impact beyond Australia in one of the fastest-growing aquaculture segments around the world. For more information, visit southernoceancarbon.com.



