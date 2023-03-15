Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: China Tonghai International Financial Limited Tonghai Financial Announces Appointment of Ambrose Lam as Co-Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited

HONG KONG, Mar 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial Limited (Stock Code: 00952.HK) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ambrose Lam as the Co-Chairman of its wholly owned subsidiary China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited (Tonghai Capital), with effect from January 15, 2023.



Ambrose is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from University of Newcastle Upon Tyne in England. Ambrose has over 40 years of experience in professional accounting, merchant banking and financial services and has served in senior management roles in a number of major international banking and financial institutions.



In the new role of Co-Chairman of China Tonghai Capital, Ambrose will support the Group in encompassing all of Tonghai Capital's businesses including IBD, Debt Capital Markets and Capital Market Solutions, providing our clients with a comprehensive service to facilitate their different financing demands. He brings with his experience in business building, transformation and business restructuring, knowledge of the world of business and entrepreneurs. These qualities and active involvement in banking and financial services industries will enable him to follow through on current projects, while tackling Tonghai Capital's growth and challenges in the years to come. With the broad-based experience, we also believe he is a well-rounded leader, who is equally comfortable with high-level strategy and hands-on operating details.



Tonghai Financial is delighted to welcome Ambrose to his new role. Ambrose is joining Tonghai Financial with impressive track records, adding a wealth of experience at this important juncture. He is expected to drive our corporate finance business into the future, with the clear objective to position Tonghai Financial for a successful future and realize its full potential.



About China Tonghai International Financial Limited

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients.



