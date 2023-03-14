

NEW YORK, Mar 14, 2023 - NFT-TiX, the rapidly expanding ticketing and NFT Ticketing marketplace, has entered into a partnership with United Music Events, securing the naming rights for the VIP area at the highly anticipated 2023 Hardmission and Techmission Festival in Prague. The VIP area on both events are designated as the "NFT-TiX VIP Lounge." This unique lounge promises to provide an exclusive and elevated experience for VIP ticket holders at both festivals. NFT-TiX is thrilled as part of these groundbreaking experiences, which are among the world's most prestigious and popular music events. "We are thrilled to partner with United Music Events to bring fans an unforgettable experience at the Hardmission and Techmission Festivals," said Emil R. Ljesnjanin, CEO of NFT-TiX. "The VIP lounge is the perfect place for guests to relax and enjoy exclusive access to premium amenities and hospitality, and we are proud to associate with these two amazing events." NFT-TiX expressed its commitment to providing fans with the best possible ticketing experience, and the company's blockchain-based platform ensures a secure and transparent process for purchasing and managing tickets. With the naming rights for the VIP lounge, NFT-TiX is preparing to provide an elevated experience for festival goers and showcase the innovative technology and forward-thinking approach that sets the company apart from its competitors. "We are excited to partner with NFT-TiX for the Hardmission and Techmission Festival," said Anco Van der Kolk, founder and CEO of United Music Events. "Their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in everything they do, and we are excited to work with such a forward-thinking organization." United Music Events is known for producing some of the most amazing events worldwide, and Hardmission and Techmission Festival are no exception. The events bring together the best of music and technology, and feature an impressive lineup of artists from around the world. As part of its mission for "Securing Your Seat For The Future," NFT-TiX is excited in its efforts to contribute to the event experience and looks forward to providing fans with an unforgettable VIP lounge experience. NFT-TiX and plans to continue supporting the innovative and expanding marketplace to help increase the rate of Web3 adoption across the wider global economy. Event partners of NFT-TiX cover a wide range of event categories such as sports, festivals, entertainment, and tradeshows. EXIT Festival, FC Zeljeznicar - Sarajevo Derby, Transmission Melbourne Music Festival, Seadance Festival, Tomorrow Conference, and BREATHE! Convention are part of the expanding network of experiences that are powered by NFT-TiX.



About NFT-TiX NFT-TiX is an award winning blockchain ticketing platform and marketplace. Fully built on Ethereum Layer 1, NFT-TiX pioneers and leverages blockchain technology to help produce the best possible ticketing experience and create lasting experiences for producers and attendees alike. With continual advances in NFT technology, NFT-TiX aims to revolutionize the ticketing industry and provide long-term solutions against fraud, scalping, and an out-of-control secondary market. Follow NFT-TiX on Social Media

