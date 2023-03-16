Thursday, 16 March 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Avantor Avantor Named Best Bioprocessing Company in Chromatography at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards Industry panel recognizes Avantor's outstanding accomplishments in chromatography instruments, chemicals, and consumables

Singapore, Mar 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, education, government and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, has been accorded the Best Bioprocessing Company for Chromatography at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2023 (ABEA).

Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President - Biopharma AMEA and General Manager, SEAT (left) receiving the award from Dr Wei Kuang Chi (right) Distinguished Consultant, Development Center for Biotechnology

The award recognizes Avantor's ongoing efforts to provide innovative chromatography solutions that enable biopharmaceutical manufacturers to optimize processes and enhance product quality. With over four decades of experience in bioprocessing, Avantor is committed to addressing the complex challenges of downstream chromatography by providing a comprehensive range of equipment, products and services.



"Chromatography is one of the most important components in enabling scientific breakthroughs and bringing promising biologics to market effectively. This award is a testament to our commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions that help our customers optimize their bioprocessing operations," said Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President - Biopharma AMEA and General Manager, South East Asia & Taiwan (SEAT) at Avantor. "Our chromatography solutions can play a critical role in supporting biopharmaceutical manufacturers' acceleration of their drug development timelines and improving the quality of their products."



"We are exceptionally proud to have been selected by the panel of industry experts and honored at this year's ceremony as the Best Bioprocessing Company - Chromatography. Avantor's chromatography solutions have demonstrated innovation and effectiveness in addressing the challenges faced by biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and we are excited to see the continued impact of these solutions in the industry," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President of Asia, Middle East & Africa.



About Avantor



Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/avantorinc/, Twitter (https://twitter.com/Avantor_News) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/Avantorinc/).



About Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA)



The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) seeks to give recognition to exceptional Asian bioprocessing, biologistic, clinical trials and aseptic fill & finish experts, organizations and technologies over the past year. It celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations in the bioprocessing industry across the Asia Pacific region. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, and winners are selected based on their contributions to the advancement of the bioprocessing industry.



