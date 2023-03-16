Thursday, 16 March 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI) analytica Vietnam 2023: The Largest Gathering of Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology Professionals in Southeast Asia The analytica Vietnam 2023 is set to take place from April 19-21, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event is organized by Messe Muenchen GmbH, a leading international trade fair organizer, and is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Mar 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - After its three-year hiatus, the seventh edition of analytica Vietnam will be held in Vietnam once again. The show will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 19-21 April 2023. At this time, the exhibition is expected to attract more than 5,000 diagnostic professionals, buyers and decision-makers from the ASEAN region - Asia's most booming region, along with delegates from more than 30 countries in the world. The number of exhibitors and exhibition space of the upcoming trade fair has already reached its pre-COVID-19 records and are projected to go beyond the interest level of the last edition in 2019.



A wide range of exhibitors - including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Merck, Leco, ITS, DKSH, 2H Instruments, Scilab, Eppendorf and Waters, will be presenting a top-class range of innovative products for the diagnostic labs industry, with a firm focus on new technological developments within the sector. The show stands to attract a healthy mix of both domestic Vietnamese and international exhibitors, including suppliers from lucrative markets in Germany, Italy, UK, Japan, Canada, Korea, Czech Republic, USA, Singapore, India, Thailand and China.

Potential Market: Vietnam's rapid growing market has huge demand for diagnostic labs products



The Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market is expected to grow from USD1,087.51 million in 2021 to USD1,749.95 million by 2027, presenting an estimated CAGR growth rate of 6.79%. The country's GDP growth reached 8.02% in 2022. Foreign Direct Investment reached USD 27.72 billion. Import-Export Turnover hit USD 732.5 billion with a trade surplus of USD 11.2 billion. With high GDP growth and increased public investment, Vietnam offers great market opportunities. - General Department of Vietnam Customs.



One of the core driving factors for the booming Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market is the burgeoning spread of transmissible and non-transmissible diseases among the older generation. More efforts are now placed into the rapid advancement of diagnostic techniques in the country and key global companies have already signed up to leverage this growing industry.



The government is also working on revolutionizing the healthcare infrastructure by investing sizeable funds into the development and construction of hospital facilities and diagnostic labs.



This has led to a massive surge in research and development activities by key market players to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find innovative solutions to improve the accuracy of diagnostics tests - such as adopting artificial intelligence technology in the diagnostics industry.



The sector is expected to offset a positive trajectory for the growth of the Vietnamese Diagnostic Labs Market, providing fruitful opportunities for you and your company to thrive in the region.



"The opportunity to bring back the entire laboratory industry back together at analytica Vietnam proves to be an exciting time for the ASEAN region and our international players. The upcoming exhibition is proving to be garnering the same levels of interest pre-pandemic and we are truly excited to see the reunion of the laboratory diagnostics and analysis sector amongst old and new faces alike," Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd affirmed.



Comprehensive Supporting Program that stands out:



analytica Vietnam conference for both visitors



Trends, innovations and everything else that moves the industry: the analytica Vietnam conference provides the perfect meeting point for the industry, where national and international experts from science and research report on the latest topics in the areas of Biomedical and Forensic Analysis, Novel Analytical Methods, Food Analysis and Safety and Environmental Analysis.



Educational Workshops to show case the advanced technology



The transfer of knowledge and continuing education are an important part of analytica Vietnam. Compact workshops and intense tutorials offer the current state of the art in technology to participants in a qualified, practice-oriented manner.



Exhibitor Forum to study the latest knowledge



The Exhibitor Forum offers an excellent platform to present companies' products and services to a professional audience interested in the applicability of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics related services and products.



Buyer-Seller Meetings to create the business opportunities



The pre-scheduled buyer-seller meetings allow exhibitors and visitors to meet easily and establish new business contacts. In 2019, 268 face-to-face meetings took place. Use this free-of-charge service to develop new business contacts.



About analytica Vietnam



With its exhibition areas of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics, analytica Vietnam with the analytica Vietnam conference targets the growing market of Vietnam. 143 exhibitors and 4,144 visitors participated in analytica Vietnam 2019. The trade fair takes place every two years. The upcoming edition will take place from April 19 to 21, 2023 at the SECC - Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at www.analyticavietnam.com.



About analytica worldwide



Messe Munchen is the world's leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.



About MMI Asia Pte Ltd



MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. was set up as the regional headquarter and a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe Munchen in 1992. With subsidiaries in China and India, MMI Asia organizes trade fairs in China, India and ASEAN countries; promotes global trade expansion by facilitating participation of Asian exhibitors in Messe Munchen fairs worldwide; it also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations.



Press contact:

Syafia Naniesya (Nanie)

E: syafia@mmiasia.com.sg

T: +65 62360988

Marketing Executive

MMI Asia Pte Ltd





Topic: Press release summary

Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)

Sectors: Trade Shows, MedTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

