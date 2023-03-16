Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 20:08 HKT/SGT
Source: YEAHKA LIMITED
Yeahka (09923.HK) to Report 2022 Annual Results on Monday, March 27, 2023

HONG KONG, Mar 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company", stock code: 09923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform in China, today announced that it will report its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Participation Method
1) Please register by clicking the following registration link or use mobile phone to scan the registration QR code.
2) Registered participants will be directed to the link with dial-in numbers and personal PIN code or receive the information via the registered email.
3) Participants can also join the call by using the "Call Me" function and choose the country code and enter their phone numbers then click "Call Me". This function is not currently available in mainland China.
4) Kindly register at least one working day before the event.
5) Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the personal PIN to join the call.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda560765bc674ea8a72c2c153ef194ec

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live call, by following this replay link: https://www.yeahka.com/conferencecall

About YEAHKA LTD [HKG:09923][FRA:4YE][OTCPK:YHEKF]
Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. Our goal is to build an independent and scalable commercial digitalized ecosystem to enable seamless, convenient, and reliable payment services to merchants and consumers, and to further expand into serving merchants and consumers with our diversified product portfolio, which now includes (i) in- store e-commerce services, providing consumers with local lifestyle services of great value, and(ii) merchant solutions, enabling merchants to better manage and drive business growth. For more information, please visit https://yeahka.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Yeahka Ltd, IR team
E-mail: ir@yeahka.com




Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

