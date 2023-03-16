Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 20:57 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Astemo Hanshin Installs Photovoltaic Power Generation System

TOKYO, Mar 15, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. ("Hitachi Astemo") Group company Hitachi Astemo Hanshin, Ltd. ("Hitachi Astemo Hanshin") has installed and begun operating a solar power generation system at its Sanda Plant in Hyogo Prefecture as part of its efforts to become carbon neutral.

Solar panels installed at Hitachi Astemo Hanshin

As a member of the Hitachi Group, Hitachi Astemo is promoting initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality in 2030 at its own business sites (factories・offices) in line with Hitachi's long-term environmental goal with "Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050." Hitachi aims for a decarbonized society, with a roadmap to reduce CO2 emissions at factories and offices by 50% in FY2024 and 80% in FY2027 compared to FY 2010.

Hitachi Astemo Hanshin, a manufacturer of automotive ignition coils* and automotive electronics, has introduced a self-consumption off-balance solar power generation scheme whereby the company does not own the assets of the solar power generation equipment installed at its plant, but pays for power usage based on the amount generated. Hitachi Astemo Hanshin has started generating approximately 300 KW of electricity, with an expected annual capacity of approximately 315 MWh, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 126 t-CO2 per year.

Hitachi Astemo is committed to strengthening its business and delivering technological innovation through a strategic business portfolio, which includes Powertrain & Safety Systems, Chassis, Motorcycle, Software and Aftermarket businesses. Aiming for growth based on the pillars of "green," "digital," and "innovation," Hitachi Astemo will contribute to a better global environment by developing xEV systems and highly efficient internal combustion engine systems that reduce emissions. In addition, it will deliver enhanced safety and comfort through autonomous driving systems, advanced driver assistance systems and advanced chassis systems. Through such advanced mobility solutions, Hitachi Astemo will contribute to realizing a sustainable society and provide enhanced corporate value for its customers.

*Components that apply the necessary high-voltage current to the spark plug, which discharges sparks to ignite the gasoline-air mixture in the combustion chamber of an internal combustion engine.

For more information, please visit the Hitachi Astemo website: www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Sectors: Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Mar 15, 2023 20:22 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Vantara Delivers Data-Driven Sustainability and Operational Transformation for Leading European Manufacturer
Mar 9, 2023 10:26 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Upgraded to "AA" in MSCI ESG Rating
Feb 23, 2023 08:19 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy launches the next-generation TXpert solution to digitalize every transformer
Feb 16, 2023 13:31 HKT/SGT
Reorganizing Hitachi High-Tech Solutions to Strengthen Capabilities for Solving Social Infrastructure Issues
Feb 2, 2023 13:19 HKT/SGT
Hitachi to Strengthen Business Structure to Accelerate Growth through Digital, Green, and Innovation
Jan 30, 2023 10:08 HKT/SGT
Two Hitachi Group Companies to Merge to Expand Robotic SI Business in Japan and ASEAN Countries
Jan 26, 2023 18:02 HKT/SGT
Kurita Water Industries and Hitachi Launch a Co-creation to Implement Solution in Society and Build an Ecosystem for a Sustainable Society with "Zero Environmental Impact"
Jan 25, 2023 08:02 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo, Trend Micro, and VicOne Expand Collaboration on Security Solutions for Connected Cars, Targeting 2025 Commercialization
Jan 20, 2023 11:03 HKT/SGT
World's biggest commercial EV trial accelerates move to all-electric fleets
Jan 17, 2023 12:21 HKT/SGT
GlobalLogic to Open New Digital Engineering Centers in Spain
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       