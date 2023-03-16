Thursday, 16 March 2023, 09:51 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHIET Releases SGP M2000, a New Natural Gas Engine Cogeneration System - Help Increasing the Value of DER, Offering High Efficiency in Compact Body -



- Achieved electrical efficiency of 44.3%, world's highest-class for 2,000kW natural gas engine

- Offering with compact footprint, to be released for Japan market in April 2023

TOKYO, Mar 16, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will launch SGP M2000, a new natural gas engine cogeneration system with generation output of 2,000kW. The new package encloses a 16-cylinder natural gas-fired engine modeled G16NB that boasts electrical efficiency of 44.3%, the highest level in the world for a 2,000kW-class, and makes a cogeneration system(1) in a compact packaging. SGP M2000 will be released to Japan market starting April 1, 2023.







Compared to MHIET's existing 1,000kW gas engine cogeneration system, SGP M2000's electrical efficiency is 1.8 percentage point higher, which means CO2 emission rate involved in power generation is less. It also features compactness. As a result of an extensive effort to increase the engine output, SGP M2000 is able to give twice as much output as MHIET's existing cogeneration system with an engine of the same displacement, which led to reducing the footprint by 40%. The compactness allows the SGP M2000 to be installed in limited spaces such as buildings in urban areas where installation of large facility has conventionally been difficult.



To date, SGP M2000 have accumulated 50,000+ running hours on multiple units in total, including one at MHIET's private power plant in Sagamihara premises. From these units, constant performance throughout the year and adequate reliability have been verified.



G16NB was originally developed in a project supported by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)(2). The world's top-class electrical efficiency for a 2,000kW natural gas engine was achieved via variety of new technological approaches such as by means of steel pistons for increased max cylinder pressure, improved fuel combustion in Miller cycle by 2-stage turbocharging system, and optimum control of ignition timing for each cylinder.



A cogeneration system is one of the Distributed Energy Resources (DER) to be further promoted towards carbon neutrality as it is energy-saving and gives less impacts on the environment. As it has superior starting performance, it can also help stabilize fluctuation in grid voltage caused by the power generated from renewable sources. In addition, it can respond to blackouts after natural disasters. Therefore the demand towards cogeneration system is expected to further grow from the viewpoint of disaster resilience.



MHIET is committed to increase the value of DER through marketing of SGP M2000 and help realize carbon neutral world by actively engage in developing technologies for utilization of hydrogen on natural gas engines.



Feature



1. Space-saving, high power, high efficiency

About 40% less installation area compared to MHIET's other 1,000kW system

"All-in-one-package", allowing assembling at site: 75dB(A) at 1m distance, minimizing work at site

2. BCP function

Blackout start: no external battery required by means of built-in battery for starting

Load control: can sustain operation of loads during blackout

Can obtain Nippon Engine Generator Association (NEGA) approval for open-type system as it can start within 40s and accept loads.



(1) A supply system that can generate two different energy at a same time. It uses waste heat generated during power generation to further utilize it for making hot water or heating. A cogeneration system is also referred to as combined heat and power (CHP) system.

(2) For the NEDO project, visit www.nedo.go.jp/news/press/AA5_100299.html



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

