|
|
|
|- Help Increasing the Value of DER, Offering High Efficiency in Compact Body -
- Achieved electrical efficiency of 44.3%, world's highest-class for 2,000kW natural gas engine
- Offering with compact footprint, to be released for Japan market in April 2023
|
TOKYO, Mar 16, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will launch SGP M2000, a new natural gas engine cogeneration system with generation output of 2,000kW. The new package encloses a 16-cylinder natural gas-fired engine modeled G16NB that boasts electrical efficiency of 44.3%, the highest level in the world for a 2,000kW-class, and makes a cogeneration system(1) in a compact packaging. SGP M2000 will be released to Japan market starting April 1, 2023.
Compared to MHIET's existing 1,000kW gas engine cogeneration system, SGP M2000's electrical efficiency is 1.8 percentage point higher, which means CO2 emission rate involved in power generation is less. It also features compactness. As a result of an extensive effort to increase the engine output, SGP M2000 is able to give twice as much output as MHIET's existing cogeneration system with an engine of the same displacement, which led to reducing the footprint by 40%. The compactness allows the SGP M2000 to be installed in limited spaces such as buildings in urban areas where installation of large facility has conventionally been difficult.
To date, SGP M2000 have accumulated 50,000+ running hours on multiple units in total, including one at MHIET's private power plant in Sagamihara premises. From these units, constant performance throughout the year and adequate reliability have been verified.
G16NB was originally developed in a project supported by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)(2). The world's top-class electrical efficiency for a 2,000kW natural gas engine was achieved via variety of new technological approaches such as by means of steel pistons for increased max cylinder pressure, improved fuel combustion in Miller cycle by 2-stage turbocharging system, and optimum control of ignition timing for each cylinder.
A cogeneration system is one of the Distributed Energy Resources (DER) to be further promoted towards carbon neutrality as it is energy-saving and gives less impacts on the environment. As it has superior starting performance, it can also help stabilize fluctuation in grid voltage caused by the power generated from renewable sources. In addition, it can respond to blackouts after natural disasters. Therefore the demand towards cogeneration system is expected to further grow from the viewpoint of disaster resilience.
MHIET is committed to increase the value of DER through marketing of SGP M2000 and help realize carbon neutral world by actively engage in developing technologies for utilization of hydrogen on natural gas engines.
Feature
1. Space-saving, high power, high efficiency
About 40% less installation area compared to MHIET's other 1,000kW system
"All-in-one-package", allowing assembling at site: 75dB(A) at 1m distance, minimizing work at site
2. BCP function
Blackout start: no external battery required by means of built-in battery for starting
Load control: can sustain operation of loads during blackout
Can obtain Nippon Engine Generator Association (NEGA) approval for open-type system as it can start within 40s and accept loads.
(1) A supply system that can generate two different energy at a same time. It uses waste heat generated during power generation to further utilize it for making hot water or heating. A cogeneration system is also referred to as combined heat and power (CHP) system.
(2) For the NEDO project, visit www.nedo.go.jp/news/press/AA5_100299.html
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
|Mar 9, 2023 12:40 HKT/SGT
|
Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share in 2022 According to McCoy Power Report
|Mar 7, 2023 18:26 HKT/SGT
|
Expansion of MHIAEL Aero Engine Facility in Komaki, Aichi
|Mar 3, 2023 15:22 HKT/SGT
|
EPC Consortium of Mitsubishi Power, TIC and Sargent & Lundy to Build Entergy Texas' New, Cleaner and More Reliable Power Station
|Feb 28, 2023 15:41 HKT/SGT
|
Success Achieved in "Next-Generation Oilless Cryogenic ORC Turbine Generator" Operation by Liquid Nitrogen
|Feb 16, 2023 09:35 HKT/SGT
|
MHI Group Presents "Best Innovation 2022" Awards for Activities that Contribute to Mitigating Impacts on the Global Environment
|Feb 15, 2023 10:17 HKT/SGT
|
Three partners build a demonstration system for CO2NNEX for e-methane, a digital platform for visualizing CO2 emissions across e-methane value chain and transferring e-methane's environmental value
|Feb 14, 2023 08:27 HKT/SGT
|
MHIEC Builds a New Waste-to-Energy Plant with 194 Tons Per Day-Capacity in Konan City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan
|Feb 9, 2023 14:18 HKT/SGT
|
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from Uzbekistan for Two M701F Gas Turbines and Two Steam Turbines
|Feb 7, 2023 14:38 HKT/SGT
|
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Achieves YoY Increases in Order Intake, Revenue, Business Profit, and Net Income in Third Quarter
|Feb 2, 2023 16:03 HKT/SGT
|
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX Complete Conceptual Study for Ammonia Bunkering Vessel
|More news >>