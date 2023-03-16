Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
crypto.ro Announces 'The Alliance', the Most Anticipated Crypto Conference in 2023
Crypto.ro is hosting their first crypto conference since going globally

TIMISOARA, Romania, Mar 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Crypto.ro, Romania's leading cryptocurrency and blockchain media company, is hosting "The Alliance" event in Timisoara on September 21, 2023, at prestigious Galla Events.

The event will unite the most innovative minds, game changers, entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in the crypto space.

"The Alliance" is set to provide a platform for innovators and community builders to connect, share experiences, and work together on fresh new ideas.

"The hosting of The Alliance conference is a significant achievement for crypto.ro. We hope this event will have a great impact in the growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology both in Europe and globally," said Alex Numeris, Founder and CEO.

With more than 500 participants expected to attend from around the world, this one-day event is set to be an incredible opportunity for attendees to network, learn, talk about the latest crypto news, and collaborate with some of the most influential voices in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

For more information about The Alliance event, please visit the official website at events.crypto.ro.

About crypto.ro

Crypto.ro is a leading crypto media platform that provides up-to-date and accurate information on the latest developments in the world of cryptocurrencies. With an experienced team, the platform offers comprehensive coverage of the crypto industry, including market trends, regulatory updates, and a free cryptocurrency course.

The platform also offers a variety of educational oriented articles meant to help investors identify the best crypto to invest in.

Additionally, investors can benefit from crypto.ro's reviews, which helps them to make decisions on which are the best crypto exchanges that suit them. The platform's research covers a range of exchanges, providing investors with detailed insights into what is the best platform they can trust their money with.

With a free cryptocurrency course, detailed market analysis, and comprehensive insights on the best crypto apps and exchanges, crypto.ro is your one-stop-shop for all things crypto.

Follow crypto.ro today to stay connected with the world of cryptocurrencies.
Contact Information:
Alex Numeris
CEO
alex@crypto.ro

Maya Parker
Public Relations Officer
info@crypto.ro

SOURCE: Crypto.ro


