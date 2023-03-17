

MUMBAI, Mar 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Team the Future Event organized India's first Collection-focused conference & Exhibition: Collections & Recovery Summit- India, on 23rd & 24th February, 2023 at the Taj President Hotel, Mumbai. This networking event was aimed to bring together India's top industry experts to discuss the latest technology and digital transformation strategies to overcome challenges and empower organizations to be future ready with strengthened operations, increased productivity and improved customer experience in the Debt & Loan Collections, Subscriptions & Renewals and Credit Processes.



With 500+ handpicked attendees, this conference was sponsored by almost 20 industry leaders along with 20+ Media Partners! With Uniphore being the Platinum Sponsor and Clear Touch, Enterprise Tiger & GoCollect (Credility) joining as the Gold Partners, Credgenics was the official Collections Technology Partner. Some of the other key sponsors and solution providers that demonstrated their solutions are Ezetap by Razorpay, SingleDebt, Rezo.ai, Saarthi.ai, Alohaa, UltraCash, Dista, CLXNS Technologies Pvt Ltd, Taurus Collection, Easy Recovery, Provakil, ILeads & Ikontel Solutions Pvt Ltd. In the word of Uthaman Bakthikrishnan, Executive Vice President at ClearTouch, "Me & my colleague would like to thank the Future Event for organising such an event where it is very clear that each one of the attendees have been hand-picked since whoever is here, is really interested & genuine with their questions. It is a lot more exciting because this is the very first Collection-focussed event in India!" The Collection and Recovery Summit- India featured an array of keynote speakers and panel discussions, providing attendees with valuable insights and knowledge on topics such as debt collection, credit management, bankruptcy, and financial recovery. Some of the key topics that were covered during the 2-day summit were: Weaving Collections and Recovery into Business Strategy

Maintaining a Positive Customer Experience During Collections

The Importance of "self-service" platforms

Managing Multichannel Debt Collection Model

Decoding the Scope, Scale and Challenges of the BNPL

Understand consumer sentiment and preferred channels

Rise of ECommerce Subscriptions

Customer communication and engagement "We were excited to bring together the best and brightest minds in the debt collection and credit management industry for the Collection and Recovery Summit India," said a representative of the event organizer. "This summit was an opportunity for professionals across the industry to share their expertise, learn from one another, and explore the latest trends and innovations that are shaping our industry." While 45+ expert speakers took the stage to discuss & provide their insights on the latest strategies, innovations, and challenges in the industry, the 100+ pre-scheduled meetings provided the attendees with ample networking opportunities to connect with peers, industry experts, and solution providers. This allowed them to gain new insights and perspectives, as well as build new partnerships and collaborations that can help them improve their practices and achieve better outcomes. Apart from this, the summit was also attended by 40+ solution providers and 15+ exclusive exhibitors. When Harish B. Parmar, Founder at SingleDebt, a Silver Sponsor for the event, was asked about how SingleDebt was different from traditional collection companies, he said, "What we do we actually represent the creditor and also most importantly the debtor. In this case the debtor comes to us with their issues and we find a payment plan that will help them repay back the debt. Because most of the debtors won't have 1 creditor but will have five or six creditors and they will be struggling to pay all of them. Because they are struggling to pay all of them and these creditors are chasing them, we work out an affordable payment plan that they can afford to pay all the five creditors. That's how we are different than the traditional lending companies." The Collection and Recovery Summit India is a leading event in the debt collection and credit management industry, bringing together professionals from across the sector to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the field. The summit provides attendees with valuable insights and networking opportunities. The Collections & Recovery Summit- India was the debut conference & exhibition of the chain of summits that will be organised by team The Future Event all across the globe. For more information on the upcoming events, visit: https://thefuture-event.com/ Contact:

Jamal Alturaby

The Future Event Media & Productions

Phone: +91 888 4144 691

Email: jamal@thefuture-event.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: The Future Event

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cards & Payments, Banking & Insurance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



