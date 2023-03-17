|
|- Onyx Ta-Ho Environmental Services, following renewal of an O&M contract for the Renwu Refuse Incineration Plant, aims to improve efficiency of waste power generation at the facility.
- Design optimizations to make the most of existing equipment expected to enhance power generation output markedly, with efficient use of heat derived from waste to contribute to decarbonization in Taiwan.
TOKYO, Mar 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power IDS Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order for a renovation project to enhance the output of steam turbine generators at the Renwu Refuse Incineration Plant, a waste incineration facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The renovation contract was concluded with Onyx Ta-Ho Environmental Services Co., Ltd. (Onyx Ta-Ho, Head Office: Taipei), a major waste disposal company that handles operations and maintenance (O&M) for the facility.
The Renwu Refuse Incineration Plant is located in the Renwu District of Kaohsiung City, northeast of the city center. The initial 21-year contract period, begun when responsibility for O&M was transferred from the city's Environmental Protection Bureau to a private company, has now concluded. As the contract has been renewed for a further 15 years with Onyx Ta-Ho in charge of O&M, improvement work for core equipment is to be conducted. The conclusion of renovation work and start of operations is scheduled for mid-2024.
The contracted renovation project is for steam turbine generators originally supplied by MHI in 1998. The scope of the project has been kept to a minimum, with components carefully selected for upgrade in order to make the best possible use of the existing equipment and improve efficiency. By optimizing the design of the turbine casing and internal equipment based on the changes in operating conditions since the plant was built, the project is expected to enhance power generation output markedly. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power IDS was awarded this contract in recognition of its advanced engineering proposal, along with past performance and reliability that has ensured stable operations for more than two decades.
Onyx Ta-Ho was established in 1992 as a joint venture between the French company Veolia, a major general environmental services firm, and Taiwan Cement Corporation. Taking advantage of favorable trends in the Taiwanese government toward privatization of waste treatment facilities, Onyx Ta-Ho has expanded its O&M business throughout Taiwan. This renovation project for core facilities, by providing for more efficient use of the heat generated from waste incineration, will enhance the cost performance of O&M, and is expected to contribute to the energy efficiency and CO2 reductions Taiwan is pursuing as a policy measure.
Like Japan, Taiwan has a large number of small and mid-sized industrial thermal power facilities (boilers and turbines) in operation, not just waste incinerators. Decarbonizing these facilities has become a major concern for industry. As part of MHI Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power IDS will utilize its technological capabilities to contribute to decarbonization and the realization of a carbon neutral world, while ensuring a stable energy supply for industry.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Engineering
