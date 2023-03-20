Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, 20 March 2023, 08:48 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Corolla to be Absent from Round 1 of the Super Taikyu Series at Suzuka Development to Continue for Fuji 24 Hours Race
Further Increase of Options for Carbon Neutrality

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 20, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will once again enter the ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2023 Powered by Hankook with three vehicles.

Suiso Frontier, KHI's liquid hydrogen carrier (Photograph courtesy of HySTRA)

Toyota has been racing the #32 ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 Concept (hydrogen-powered Corolla) on gaseous hydrogen fuel for the past two years. The current aim is to use liquid hydrogen fuel this season.

Due to a problem encountered during a test run, the liquid hydrogen-powered Corolla will be absent from the first round at Suzuka on March 18 and 19. Development will be continued for the Fuji 24 Hours Race to be held May 26 to 28.

Toyota will continue taking on the challenge of increasing options for producing, transporting, and using hydrogen and carbon-neutral fuel this year. We will accelerate our efforts in the field of motorsports together with our partners in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38934586.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Mar 20, 2023 13:41 HKT/SGT
Another record win for Ogier aboard the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID
Mar 20, 2023 13:25 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing secures Sebring one-two
Mar 15, 2023 17:01 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Notice Concerning Absence of Hydrogen-Powered Corolla from Super Taikyu Series Suzuka
Mar 10, 2023 18:46 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing targets new heights with GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID
Mar 10, 2023 14:01 HKT/SGT
Aiming to Realize an Ever-Better Mobility Society, Toyota Mobility Foundation Selects Five Teams for the first half of 2023 to Work on Activities in the Fun & Safety Category of its Idea Contest
Mar 9, 2023 16:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Accelerate Plant Decarbonization Efforts in Fukushima Using Hydrogen
Mar 7, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Central Japan's new regional branding invites startups to give-it-a-try in the Homeland of Mobility 5.0
Mar 7, 2023 17:11 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing set for Sebring showdown
Mar 6, 2023 18:46 HKT/SGT
World Premiere of the All-New Crown Series
Mar 1, 2023 13:26 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches All-New Prius PHEV in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       