IRVINE, CA, Mar 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Accurate Background, the world's largest privately held provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced the acquisition of VerifyNow Pty Ltd, an employment screening provider in Australia. The acquisition complements Accurate's global strategy and expands its portfolio of international compliance-driven employment screening solutions. VerifyNow will continue to operate under the leadership of Khai Ngo, who will join Accurate's senior leadership team.

"We remain committed to our global employment screening capabilities while continuing to advance our innovative approach to candidate and client experience, screening technology, and compliance expertise," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate Background. Dowd added, "Accurate and VerifyNow have been partners for several years, and we are excited to deepen this relationship as we seek to better serve our clients' background screening needs in Australia and beyond."



The acquisition further expands Accurate's global business footprint and comes on the heels of the successful acquisition of Vero Screening in July 2022. Accurate gains a new office in Australia, where the VerifyNow team will continue to serve its existing client base while offering support to Accurate's roster of multinational clients.



"Our customers and employees will benefit greatly from this acquisition by Accurate as we look to expand our service and capabilities within Australia and New Zealand and provide better screening options for multinational clients with the Accurate platform," said Khai Ngo, the CEO of VerifyNow.



To manage the global expansion, Aaron Hayes has been promoted to General Manager and EVP, International, overseeing Accurate's EMEA and APAC regions.



"The need to tap into a global hiring pool continues to grow, and employment screening on an international level is more important than ever," said Hayes. "Our expanded global footprint helps us serve Accurate customers with an entrepreneurial mindset and helps ensure a seamless, unified candidate experience at scale."



Dowd added, "As we evaluate opportunities to expand our business footprint to better serve our customers, it is vital that we select partners who share our vision, our values and strengthen our overall capabilities for our customers. We look forward to the opportunities that this acquisition will bring."



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Gilbert + Tobin represented Accurate in the transaction while the sellers of VerifyNow were represented by MV Law.



About Accurate Background



Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.



About VerifyNow



The VerifyNow mission is to help organisations build a trusted workforce. We offer a range of background checks and assessments to support the screening of new hires and the existing workforce. We also offer expertise in psychometric and aptitude testing. To learn more, visit verifynow.com.au.



