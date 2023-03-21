Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ORIGYN Foundation
Tradition Meets Innovation - A Digital Certificate for Authentic Italian Products
ORIGYN and FederItaly partner to give trust back to consumers using blockchain technology

NEUCHATEL, SWITZERLAND, Mar 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Fake "Italian" products are a rising concern, with the market estimated to be worth over EUR 100 billion worldwide. Despite protected status and regulations, even iconic Italian products like Parmigiano Reggiano are not immune to counterfeiting, with the fake market worth $2 billion, close to the sales of authentic Parmigiano at $2.7 billion.

100% Made in Italy Certificate

Representing over 7,000 registered companies and diverse businesses across all sectors, FederItaly is a dynamic non-profit federation dedicated to safeguarding "Made in Italy" and fighting the damaging effects of Italian-sounding products to Italy's economy and reputation.

FederItaly has partnered with the ORIGYN Foundation, a Swiss non-profit that uses cutting-edge blockchain technology to prove authenticity, identity, and ownership of valuable assets through digital certificates. These certificates will include multimedia elements like images, documents and even entire applications. By leveraging the foundation's powerful digital certification technology, FederItaly aims to protect Italian brands and consumers alike.

ORIGYN's innovative technology is built on the Internet Computer, the most cost effective and greenest blockchain in existence, developed by the DFINITY Foundation, which ensures the utmost transparency and security in the fight against counterfeit Italian products.

"FederItaly's partnership with ORIGYN marks a milestone in certifying Italian products, promoting economic and social empowerment. With the Senate event, initiative of Senator Gianpietro Maffoni, we are launching the certification process, starting from the Consortium of Extra Virgin Oil from Monti Tifatini, located in a region facing economic and social challenges," said Carlo Verdone, President of FederItaly.

The "FederItaly 100% Made In Italy" mark offers a trusted symbol of authenticity and quality. Companies must undergo a rigorous validation to ensure that all materials and processes originate from Italy. The resulting digital certificate, securely stored on the Internet Computer blockchain, provides all the essential details, from the product's origin to its maker, accessible with a simple scan of the product's QR code.

"ORIGYN Foundation is delighted to collaborate with FederItaly and DFINITY to help protect the integrity of Italy's finest products and creations, whose authenticity is passionately sought by so many the world over," said Mike Schwartz, ORIGYN Co-Founder and Councilmember.

FederItaly and ORIGYN are also developing a secure and decentralized e-commerce platform for small and medium-sized Italian businesses, with the ultimate goal to promote and preserve Italian excellence globally.

Starting from March 21, 2023, FederItaly will accept application requests for the "FederItaly 100% Made in Italy" digital certificate using the ORIGYN certification platform.

About ORIGYN

ORIGYN creates powerful biometric digital certificates that prove authenticity, identity and ownership of valuable assets, securely and permanently storing their data on the blockchain. ORIGYN's digital certification technology establishes an irrefutable connection between a physical asset-such as luxury watches, jewelry, gemstones, manufactured goods and fine artworks-and a forgery-proof, customizable digital certificate, while also offering a host of value-added services to businesses and consumers. ORIGYN serves as a universal, global certification standard for increasing trust, securing data and generating new revenue streams for businesses through digital certificates, which have now officially launched worldwide. Headquartered in Neuchatel, Switzerland, ORIGYN operates as a foundation dedicated to its mission to build trust in what is most valuable. For more information, visit origyn.com.

About FederItaly

FederItaly is the premier Italian federation dedicated to protecting, promoting and disseminating the excellence of "Made in Italy" products and services worldwide. Established in 2021, the organization quickly established itself as a leading voice among companies and media outlets. With over 7,000 registered companies, 12 trade associations, 5 consortia, and over 500 professionals, FederItaly has a proven track record of success in promoting the best of Italian production and professional excellence.

Contact Information
Cassidy Esper
cassidy@origyn.ch

SOURCE: ORIGYN Foundation


Topic: Press release summary
Source: ORIGYN Foundation
Sectors: Blockchain Technology, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Tradition Meets Innovation - A Digital Certificate for Authentic Italian Products  
Mar 21, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Hengdeli Announces 2022 Annual Results  
Mar 21, 2023 21:15 HKT/SGT
Accurate Background Acquires Australia's VerifyNow  
Mar 21, 2023 21:01 HKT/SGT
With U.S. Health Systems Under Growing Pressure to Fill Staff Vacancies, CGFNS Alliance Releases Updated Standards for Ethical Recruitment of Foreign Health Workers  
Mar 21, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Global Digital Payments Leader, Visa joins Dubai FinTech Summit as Co-host  
Mar 21, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Index 1Q23: Hong Kong Export Index rebounds sharply  
Mar 21, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Vietnam: Can it become the Fintech Mecca of the east?  
Mar 21, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi XRT Concept to Debut at Bangkok International Motor Show 2023  
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Clean energy leaders to gather in Manila this May at The Future Energy Show Philippines and Solar Show Philippines  
Mar 21, 2023 11:50 HKT/SGT
Acrometa to Expand to Thailand through MOU with Waste Management Company on Construction and Operation of Laboratory  
Mar 21, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       