Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:

Source: Huanqiu
2023 Wuxi International Month kicks off

Beijing, China, Mar 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2023 Wuxi International Month and International Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 20.

The one-month event, with the theme of promoting friendship and working together for a brighter future, aims to encourage Chinese non-governmental sectors, especially those in Wuxi, to better engage in international exchanges and cooperation in the new era.

Focusing on areas of culture and education, sports, commerce and industry, science and technology, and social programs, over 30 activities, including a campaign to nominate advanced collectives and individuals for international friendship, a seminar on cross-border and trans-regional cooperation in key areas, cultural exchange activities, and folk custom experience activities will be held during the event.

The event attracted media network talents and Internet celebrities from the Italy, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, Vietnam, U.S. and Uzbekistan. During the event, they visited Dangkou Ancient Town, the BRI Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park, several leading companies, and the Yuantouzhuscenic spot to enjoy cherry blossoms and experience local companies' digital transformation and overseas expansion.

The 2023 Year of China-Cambodia Friendship Short Video Competition kicked off on the same day. Chinese people and Cambodians will be invited to show remarkable development achievements and stories of people-to-people bonds and a shared future between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative via short videos.

In addition, Huanqiu.com International Communication Base Yangtze River Delta (Wuxi) Center was inaugurated at the opening ceremony. The base is committed to international communication studies and will contribute to improving Wuxi's international influence.

Media Contact
Company: Huanqiu
Contact Person: HaoSiqi
Email: haosiqi@huanqiu.com
Website: https://www.huanqiu.com/
City: Beijing

SOURCE: Huanqiu




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Huanqiu

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
2023 Wuxi International Month kicks off  
Mar 22, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Casa Minerals Inc. Provides Update on the 2023 Congress Gold Mine Exploration and Drilling Program  
Mar 22, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
K2 Partnering Solutions Acquires Openlogix  
Mar 22, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Casa Minerals Inc. Provides Update on the 2023 Congress Gold Mine Exploration and Drilling Program  
Mar 22, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu named a "Nadeshiko Brand" company for promoting women's success  
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 3:45:00 PM
Kingsoft Announces 2022 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results  
Mar 22, 2023 08:58 HKT/SGT
Freedom Business Summit 2023 brings together 5000+ entrepreneurs, freedom seekers and global citizens from all over the world  
Mar 22, 2023 08:13 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches Online Workshop on Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management  
Mar 22, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Tradition Meets Innovation - A Digital Certificate for Authentic Italian Products  
Mar 21, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Hengdeli Announces 2022 Annual Results  
Mar 21, 2023 21:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       