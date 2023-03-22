Beijing, China, Mar 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2023 Wuxi International Month and International Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 20.

The one-month event, with the theme of promoting friendship and working together for a brighter future, aims to encourage Chinese non-governmental sectors, especially those in Wuxi, to better engage in international exchanges and cooperation in the new era.

Focusing on areas of culture and education, sports, commerce and industry, science and technology, and social programs, over 30 activities, including a campaign to nominate advanced collectives and individuals for international friendship, a seminar on cross-border and trans-regional cooperation in key areas, cultural exchange activities, and folk custom experience activities will be held during the event.

The event attracted media network talents and Internet celebrities from the Italy, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, Vietnam, U.S. and Uzbekistan. During the event, they visited Dangkou Ancient Town, the BRI Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park, several leading companies, and the Yuantouzhuscenic spot to enjoy cherry blossoms and experience local companies' digital transformation and overseas expansion.

The 2023 Year of China-Cambodia Friendship Short Video Competition kicked off on the same day. Chinese people and Cambodians will be invited to show remarkable development achievements and stories of people-to-people bonds and a shared future between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative via short videos.

In addition, Huanqiu.com International Communication Base Yangtze River Delta (Wuxi) Center was inaugurated at the opening ceremony. The base is committed to international communication studies and will contribute to improving Wuxi's international influence.

