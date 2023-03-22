Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, 23 March 2023, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Eviosys
Eviosys Opens Luncheon Meat Can Line in Turkiye

KARACABEY, TURKEY, Mar 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Eviosys announces the launch in Turkiye of a rectangular can manufacturing line for luncheon meat packaging, in response to customer demand indicating an expanding meat market. Backed by an investment of EUR 1.5m, the new three-piece rectangular can line brings together sustainable metal packaging, a light infinitely recyclable tinplate and the quality and reliability Eviosys delivers.

Eviosys brings its leading expertise in irregular can shapes and canned meat packaging to Turkiye. As the industry is dealing with quality control issues and supply chain disruptions, Eviosys is making a tangible difference, ensuring local businesses are supported even in uncertain times.

Metal packaging is inherently sustainable and endlessly recyclable. Launching local production further reduces carbon emissions in the packaging supply chain. In a recent consumer survey* conducted by Eviosys, 81% of consumers in Europe care about the environment, with three-quarters (74%) of respondents considering metal packaging more sustainable than plastic.

Metal packaging is undeniably the best for brands distributing in Turkiye and the Middle East. Attention to detail and quality assurance means Eviosys is the leading supplier for innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. Eviosys is committed to serving customers with a hyper-local perspective and solutions to cater to end customers' requests.

Koray ATILLA, General Manager Eviosys Turkiye, said: "Eviosys continues to invest in its facilities and develop its product portfolio at an impressive rate. We understand the importance of market-specific data and utilize this to guide our design and offerings to local markets. This new line is significant as it represents our commitment to match the pace of changing consumer demands and our dedication to provide sustainable and high-quality packaging to our customers. We are here to answer their calls."

Mr. Tashin Kabaali, Owner of Akdeniz Entegre, said: "Eviosys's latest investment in the region is one of the reasons we see them as a trusted partner. The quality of products and supply chain security provided by Eviosys are unique and give us confidence that we are able to consistently serve our customers at the highest levels."

Notes to Editors:
Contact: eviosys@grayling.com

* Survey by Eviosys and Focaldata September 2022.

About Eviosys

Eviosys is a leading global supplier of metal packaging, producing food cans and ends, aerosol cans, metal closures and promotional packaging to preserve the products of hundreds of consumer brands. Eviosys has the largest manufacturing footprint in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with 7,000 employees in 44 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries in the region. In 2022, it generated EUR 2.7 billion in revenue. Eviosys is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP. For more information, visit www.eviosys.com.

Contact Information
Maisie Jenyon
PR Manager
eviosysuk@grayling.com
+44 (0)7972 368306

Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eviosys
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Print & Package
